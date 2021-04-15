PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Thorntons' Not-for-Profit Store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official: Thorntons first nonprofit community store is open for business.

Created in partnership with the Louisville Urban League, the convenience retailer cut the ribbon on the Louisville convenience store on April 13. The first-of-a-kind store will opwerate as a sustainable, not-for-profit venture with all profits from sales being reinvested by the Louisville Urban League to promote community equity and empowerment.

It will also serve as a local recruitment and training facility to increase access for West End residents to employment options across the Thorntons network, according to the company.

The exterior facing storefront is in the new Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on the corner of 30th and West Jefferson streets. It is open seven days a week to serve those who live in the community and visitors who are training and attending events at the facility.

Guests will find hot fresh foods, beverages, snacking and fill-in grocery needs.