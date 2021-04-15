PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Thorntons' Not-for-Profit Store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official: Thorntons first nonprofit community store is open for business.
Created in partnership with the Louisville Urban League, the convenience retailer cut the ribbon on the Louisville convenience store on April 13. The first-of-a-kind store will opwerate as a sustainable, not-for-profit venture with all profits from sales being reinvested by the Louisville Urban League to promote community equity and empowerment.
It will also serve as a local recruitment and training facility to increase access for West End residents to employment options across the Thorntons network, according to the company.
The exterior facing storefront is in the new Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on the corner of 30th and West Jefferson streets. It is open seven days a week to serve those who live in the community and visitors who are training and attending events at the facility.
Guests will find hot fresh foods, beverages, snacking and fill-in grocery needs.
According to Thorntons, the community store will increasingly feature products from local minority-owned businesses like Louisville-based Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Co., which was founded by Dawn and Deyago Urrutia in 2017.
Known for supplying sweet potato products, Dawn and Deyago Urrutia also use their company as a way to give out love and hope by donating books to children in a project called Pies with Purpose. Thorntons guests can support this important project by purchasing Georgia's sweet potato pies, cheesecakes, brownies and cookies.
"We are proud to now be a part of and serve the West Louisville community," said Thorntons President and CEO Simon Richards. "This much anticipated store provides Thorntons with a sustainable way to give back and invest in the neighborhood. We thank Sadiqa Reynolds and the Louisville Urban League for this opportunity and are excited about the positive impact our partnership will have on the community."
According to Thorntons, multiple partners shared its vision, and their donations helped to make the community store a reality. They are:
- Alto-Shaam
- Apter Industries / Lipari
- CBE
- Frito Lay
- Glenn's Commercial Service
- Grainger
- ICEE
- Leonard Brush
- Marlite
- Office Depot
- Pepsi
- Red Bull
- RotoSolutions
- S&D Coffee
- Schaerer - SEB Professional
- Source North America Corp.
- Stratus Signs
- Wasserstrom Co.
Based in Louisville, Thorntons operates more than 200 stores in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.