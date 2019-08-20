PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Volta Oil's New C-store Concept

MILFORD, Mass. — When a new industry site became available a few years ago in Milford, Volta Oil saw the site as a blank canvas and an opportunity to develop a whole new brand and convenience store concept — one that would answer consumers’ call for convenient fresh foods.

Volta Oil is no stranger to the convenience retailing industry. In 1991, the petroleum distributor opened its first convenience store in Falmouth, Mass., and just shy of a decade later, it debuted the Rapid Refill banner in 2000. Today, there are 15 Rapid Refill stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, with the mission to be “your one stop for fuel, food, and a friendly smile.”

To create a new brand and c-store concept, the Plymouth, Mass.-based petroleum distributor and c-store operator tapped Mosely Group, a global consultancy based outside of Boston. Together, they conceptualized and designed what is today Garrett’s Family Market.

“The goal was to develop a unique offering that answered today’s consumer needs, with a focus on ready-to-consume fresh foods and everyday convenience needs, together with the development of several proprietary signature food items,” Peter Garrett, president of Volta Oil, told Convenience Store News.

Garrett’s Family Market opened in January and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 3.