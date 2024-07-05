PHOTO GALLERY: Kumbha-Yah Cafe and EV Market Place Fuels the Community

Jumping the Hurdles

Even with all of the preparation and planning, launching Kumbha-Yah Cafe and EV Market Place did not come without challenges. As Kumbha quickly learned, opening and then running a c-store is always challenging, but for small, independent operators, the hurdles are often higher than those the larger chain operators face.

"We hit roadblocks with architecture and engineering for the first three years, and then COVID put us on the backburner for a couple more years," Kumbha said, noting that the biggest challenge was cost overrun. "Construction and material costs were doubled compared to pre-COVID and the financing took longer than anticipated."

All told, from concept ideation to opening, it took six years to come to fruition.

Once Kumbha-Yah Cafe and EV Market Place opened, new hurdles replaced the old ones. Staffing, followed by marketing and then merchandising, pose the biggest challenges.

"We continue to face staffing issues such as no-shows due to illness, as well as gaps caused by major holidays like spring break and Easter," Kumbha said. "As owners, we step in to cover these gaps whenever possible, and we continue to hire staff on a regular basis."

On the marketing front, Kumbha mostly relies on Facebook local groups, the Nextdoor app and flyers to get the word out, as well as talking to customers when they stop in the store.

Kumbha's merchandising challenges are those that every small operator can understand. "We do not get the discounts or can't meet the minimum order requirements, so we are trying to reach out to local wholesalers instead of national distributors," he noted.

A recent decision to register with Sam's Club wholesale and Walmart Business is proving worthwhile.

"We bring goods from these stores to help us. This benefits us, as well as the customer," said Kumbha. "For example, the milk from Smith's costs $4.69 for us and sells for $5.99, whereas the milk from Walmart is $2.62 and we sell it for $3.99. 5-hour Energy from a national vendor is $2.50-plus. From Sam's Club, it is $1.66. We still have a long way to go, but we are realizing and making progress toward bringing cost-effective products to our customers."

Setting the Business Apart

Much about Kumbha-Yah Cafe and EV Market Place resembles other stores in the area. The c-store stocks traditional items such as candy, chips and beverages, while the cafe serves up freshly made pizzas, subs, salads, specialty coffee drinks, smoothies and broasted chicken.

So far, the c-store is topping the cafe in sales volume. However, foodservice sales are slowly improving. "Our broasted chicken, pizza and smoothies work well and recently, cold subs are selling well, too," Kumbha reported.

What makes Kumbha-Yah Cafe and EV Market Place stand out?

The most obvious differences are its drive-thru that provides a convenient ordering option for customers and its larger selection of grocery items. But even more so, Kumbha believes it is the subtle ways the family approaches the business that set it apart in the industry.

"I realize there is a retail outlet, convenience store or cafe in almost every corner of every community. So, you may ask how this new establishment is different? First off, we are locally owned and belong to this community where we live," he pointed out. "We offer job opportunities right within our neighborhood. Many employees walk to work."

The store also features a small, reserved space called "The Nook" that customers can reserve for small group gatherings — serving as a meeting place for the community.

Perhaps most important, Kumbha said, the business reflects the four values the family holds dear:

People first. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Excellence in all we do. Whatever is true, honorable, just, commendable, worthy of praise and service, do those things. Stronger together. Two are better than one. It's all about Yah! Thy brand shall be my brand — that is, love god and love your neighbor.

Customers are responding to this personal approach. "We get repeat customers on a daily basis, sometimes the same customer two to three times a day," Kumbha said.