PHOTO GALLERY: Kwik Trip Embraces Next Generation Store Model
Boasting 9,000 square feet, the Holmen Gen 3 store eclipses a typical Kwik Trip store by 2,000 square feet. The design allocates more square footage to the retailer's proprietary Hot Spot food program, which continues to drive foot traffic inside its stores since debuting 20 years ago. Kwik Trip also has invested heavily in its take-home meal program and its fried chicken program.
"Both have been a huge hit with today's lifestyles. People on the go want choices they can grab that taste great and that the entire family can enjoy," explained Wrobel.
More food choices require a larger display area and a larger prep area. The kitchen prep area of Gen 3 stores has more room for fryers, ovens, dishwashers and storage, along with freezers and refrigeration for safe food-handling practices.
"People love the open feel of our Generation 3 stores that invites people to browse and grab a coffee, a bakery treat, a hot slice of pizza or sandwich, chicken tenders, and many other food items at an affordable price," Wrobel told CSNews. "In today's inflationary economy, people are looking for a value. Kwik Trip can help the budget with limited-time offers on essential commodities such as eggs, bread, milk and produce."
Other products and amenities available include:
- A forecourt with 10 multiproduct dispensers that allow for fueling simultaneously on both sides of the fuel canopy;
- A side diesel canopy with three diesel islands — the canopy is trucker friendly, allowing for pull-through access for trucks and recreational vehicles;
- A car wash;
- Indoor and outdoor seating; and
- The Kwik Card credit card and the proprietary Kwik Rewards loyalty program, where points build with every visit and are redeemable for free products. The program often features special drawings for merchandise.
Expansion Plans
Today, Kwik Trip operates 840 stores across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Michigan.
Although the retailer has opportunities to expand its footprint in the states it currently operates in, the company is looking to expand its reach into South Dakota in 2023.
Plans this year call for a total of 40 new stores within Kwik Trip's six-state footprint. All the company's new stores are built according to the Generation 3 specifications and amenities.