PHOTO GALLERY: Kwik Trip Embraces Next Generation Store Model

LA CROSSE, Wis. — In December 2021, Kwik Trip Inc. marked a milestone with the opening of the chain's 800th convenience store. With this move, the La Crosse, Wis.-based retailer doubled its store count in eight years, having opened its 400th store in Chisago City, Minn., in 2013.

The momentous store, located on the crossroads interchange of Highways 53 and 35 in Holmen, Wis., showcases Kwik Trip's Generation 3 model, which incorporates an open market feel and softer colors. A large open area where guests enter the store invites them to browse all the retailer's proprietary food and beverage centers.

The Generation 3 model is a concept that has been in the works since Kwik Trip began, Steve Wrobel, the company's public relations manager, told Convenience Store News.

Kwik Trip's roots go back to 1965 when the very first stores sold no fuel at all. They were converted and rebranded corner grocery stores. What made these stores successful was the innovation of owner Don Zietlow, who retired as president and CEO on Dec. 31 after 52 years leading the company. Zietlow used his personal experience in the grocery, supply chain and delivery arenas to bring fresh milk, bread, baked goods, produce and meat to guests at a reasonable price.

Fast forward to present day, and the design of the Generation 3 stores is very much a collaboration that involves every department at Kwik Trip — incorporating the efforts of the store engineering, retail, marketing, food safety and real estate teams.

"Everyone has a seat at the table for our store design," Wrobel pointed out.

Fresh Design, Fresh Offers

While the Holmen Kwik Trip was not the first of the retailer's stores to showcase the Gen 3 model, it was the first of its kind to be built in the La Crosse area. Holmen is a short 15-minute commute from the company's headquarters and is one of the more rapidly growing areas of western Wisconsin.

"La Crosse is home base for Kwik Trip with daily delivery routes from our central distribution center transported by our own Convenience Transportation LLC. This allows Kwik Trip stores to carry the freshest product possible," Wrobel said. "Kwik Trip is widely recognized as one of the most vertically integrated c-store chains in the nation. Another of our ownership's visions is to keep growing the business so that when coworkers come to work at Kwik Trip, they have opportunities to advance and stay with the company from high-school age all the way to retirement."