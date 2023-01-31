PHOTO GALLERY: Onvo's New Prototype Takes Flight

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The story of Onvo began more than 30 years ago with a truck stop outside of Scranton, Pa., in a town called Tunkhannock. Formerly known as Liberty Travel Plazas, the company developed into a hospitality enterprise that today serves traveling motorists through a network of businesses, including 36 travel plazas and gas stations, 24 quick-service and full-service restaurants, petroleum distribution, and six hotels across Pennsylvania and upstate New York.

Over the years, company executives felt that as the network expanded, the name Liberty no longer encompassed all of the things for which it wanted to be known. They wanted to update the brand to something that reflected its dedication to providing guests with a friendly and memorable experience. After a year of conceptualization and development, the Onvo brand was born.

"The name Onvo was developed during a brainstorming meeting with the company leadership. During an exercise, we came up with a list of words related to travel. Among those was the word 'convoy.' Since we serve truckers as well as four-wheeled traffic, we felt a strong affinity to the word convoy, so after some playing around with some of the letters in the word, we landed on Onvo," Harman Aulakh, marketing manager, told Convenience Store News. "We felt that as a name, Onvo represented the fun and friendly environment we like to cultivate in our stores."

The first location to debut the Onvo identity was a remodeled travel plaza in Lake Ariel, Pa., in June 2021. Recently, the company unveiled a flagship Onvo travel center in Dorrance Township, Pa. Making its debut in August 2022, this site marked the first ground-up construction of the new store prototype, and also the company's first travel center in Luzerne County.

Located off Exit 155 on Interstate 8, the 7,200-square-foot Onvo travel center features an array of products and services, including:

Six bean-to-cup coffee machines;

F'real milkshakes and other frozen and cold dispensed beverages;

The Beer Barn, a walk-in beer cooler;

A prominently featured local products section;

A full-size Burger King restaurant with a drive-thru;

Onvo-branded merchandise;

Two showers; and

Sunoco-branded fuel and truck diesel.

This location will also be home to Onvo's first electric vehicle charging units. The Dorrance Township travel plaza will feature two DC fast charging stations as part of Pennsylvania's Driving PA Forward program. They are slated to go live in mid-December.