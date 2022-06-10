PHOTO GALLERY: Pilot Co. Unveils First Remodels Under $1B New Horizons Initiative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. is ringing up customers at four newly upgraded travel centers.

The remodels are the first to be completed as part of the company's $1-billion New Horizons initiative. The program focuses on upgrading the experience and equipping its stores for the future of travel.

The first four locations to showcase the changes — which Pilot Co. rolled out based on guest, driver and team member surveys — are in Valdosta, Ga.; Shelbyville, Ind.; Sulphur, Ky.; and Tucumcari, N.M.

"Completing the first locations of our New Horizons project is exciting, and we look forward to offering our guests the best experiences on the road," said Allison Cornish, vice president of store modernization at Pilot Co. "This is just the beginning of our plans for the future as we continue to listen to our guests and strive to make their travel easier and more enjoyable."

The updates at the newly revamped locations include:

Valdosta, Ga.: A new kitchen, grab-and-go hot deli offer, remodeled Dunkin' and four new self-checkouts.

Shelbyville, Ind.: An updated interior, four self-checkouts, and a new hot deli and soup bar.

Sulphur, Ky.: Remodeled restrooms, a new kitchen and storage area, and an updated Cinnabon.

Tucumcari, N.M.: The addition of a drivers' lounge, expanded seating area, new public laundry, and a new kitchen and soup bar.

Knoxville-based Pilot Co. launched the New Horizon initiative earlier this year. The three-year plan will include full remodels of more than 400 Pilot and Flying J locations and upgrades at several more locations as part of the company's largest investment in store modernization yet, as Convenience Store News reported in March.

The first phase of the project comprises 50-plus Pilot and Flying J travel centers slated for renovation in 2022. Multiple phases will follow as the company progresses its store design and incorporates new innovations.