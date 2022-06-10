Advertisement
PHOTO GALLERY: Pilot Co. Unveils First Remodels Under $1B New Horizons Initiative

Four locations debut upgrades based on guest, driver and team member surveys.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. is ringing up customers at four newly upgraded travel centers.

The remodels are the first to be completed as part of the company's $1-billion New Horizons initiative. The program focuses on upgrading the experience and equipping its stores for the future of travel.

The first four locations to showcase the changes — which Pilot Co. rolled out based on guest, driver and team member surveys — are in Valdosta, Ga.; Shelbyville, Ind.; Sulphur, Ky.; and Tucumcari, N.M.

"Completing the first locations of our New Horizons project is exciting, and we look forward to offering our guests the best experiences on the road," said Allison Cornish, vice president of store modernization at Pilot Co. "This is just the beginning of our plans for the future as we continue to listen to our guests and strive to make their travel easier and more enjoyable."

The updates at the newly revamped locations include:

  • Valdosta, Ga.: A new kitchen, grab-and-go hot deli offer, remodeled Dunkin' and four new self-checkouts.
  • Shelbyville, Ind.: An updated interior, four self-checkouts, and a new hot deli and soup bar.
  • Sulphur, Ky.: Remodeled restrooms, a new kitchen and storage area, and an updated Cinnabon.
  • Tucumcari, N.M.: The addition of a drivers' lounge, expanded seating area, new public laundry, and a new kitchen and soup bar.

Knoxville-based Pilot Co. launched the New Horizon initiative earlier this year. The three-year plan will include full remodels of more than 400 Pilot and Flying J locations and upgrades at several more locations as part of the company's largest investment in store modernization yet, as Convenience Store News reported in March.

The first phase of the project comprises 50-plus Pilot and Flying J travel centers slated for renovation in 2022. Multiple phases will follow as the company progresses its store design and incorporates new innovations.

As part of its commitment to giving back, Pilot Co. is supporting education programs in the location's communities with four $10,000 donations to support local school districts.  

To celebrate, the company is offering a 25-percent discount on food and beverage at the revamped locations from June 6 to June 26. To receive the one-time-use discount food and beverage offer, customers must enter promo code "PFJJune" in the myRewards Plus app and present a myRewards card, barcode in the myRewards Plus app, or phone number associated with the loyalty account at the time of purchase. The offer will automatically redeem at the next purchase.

Founded in 1958, Pilot Co. has a network of more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America it supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies diesel exhaust fluid, bio and renewable fuels, and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector.

Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks.

