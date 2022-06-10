PHOTO GALLERY: Pilot Co. Unveils First Remodels Under $1B New Horizons Initiative
As part of its commitment to giving back, Pilot Co. is supporting education programs in the location's communities with four $10,000 donations to support local school districts.
To celebrate, the company is offering a 25-percent discount on food and beverage at the revamped locations from June 6 to June 26. To receive the one-time-use discount food and beverage offer, customers must enter promo code "PFJJune" in the myRewards Plus app and present a myRewards card, barcode in the myRewards Plus app, or phone number associated with the loyalty account at the time of purchase. The offer will automatically redeem at the next purchase.
Founded in 1958, Pilot Co. has a network of more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America it supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies diesel exhaust fluid, bio and renewable fuels, and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector.
Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks.