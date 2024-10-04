 Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Rusty Lantern Markets Embraces Cozy Convenience

The retailer's next generation of stores feature unexpected elements.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Outside the Rusty Lantern Market in Turner, Maine

BRUNSWICK, Maine — There are plenty of descriptive words that begin with the letter "C" that could apply to your favorite convenience store. "Convenient," obviously. "Clean," especially for bathrooms. "Courteous" for staff members. "Cozy," though, isn't likely the first word to spring to mind.

And yet, that seems to be exactly the feel that Brunswick-based Rusty Lantern Markets aimed for with its next-generation store design, which debuted in Turner, Maine, and has since been rolled out to two more locations in The Pine Tree State and one in New Hampshire.

CEO John Koch, who formed the company in 2015, noted that the next-generation stores were designed to underscore Rusty Lantern's commitment to making its customers always feel welcome and glad they chose to visit. To that point, one of the most dominant features in the new builds is a functional fireplace, complete with a plush seating area and lounge chairs.

"We wanted a proprietary building design and floor plan to help differentiate the brand," he said. "And while our décor stays true to palettes and textures and design elements, we've introduced more of our sentiment into the design scheme this time around."

For slightly braver souls who want to enjoy the sun even during chilly Maine temperatures, there's outdoor seating gathered around lighted firepits, which also serve to draw attention away from the more mundane parking lot, according to Koch. But the company didn't just concentrate on creature comforts; practical concerns played a role in the design as well.

"We wanted to shine a light on our brand pillars which make [our customer commitment] a reality: fresh food made onsite, local and craft product selections, a fastidiously clean environment inside and out, and a great friendly team to bring it all home," he said. "We've expanded the footprint of our kitchens to give our team ample room to hand-prepare fresh, made-to-order and grab-and-go meals for every daypart. Our local and craft-made retail merchandise has more prominence on the sales floor."

The revised layout in each 5,400-square-foot store is also intended to emphasize what Koch refers to as the "theater going on in and around the stores," some of which is new and some of which isn't. The chefs and kitchen staff wear restaurant-ready white coats as they cook meals for customers in a food prep area that now gives guests a better look at the work that goes into an order. Customers can hear beans grinding with every bean-to-cup or specialty coffee that's made. The tiled bathrooms are roomy, bright and always clean, with state-of-the-art hardware and touchless faucets and soap dispensers — along with fresh flowers to add ambiance.

"At the end of the day, the goal is to feel like you're someplace out of the ordinary," Koch said.

  • An overview inside Rusty Market
  • The foodservice area at Rusty Lantern Market
  • Cold case with sandwiches and salads
  • Fountain drinks, cups and straws
  • A cozy fireplace and seating inside Rusty Lantern Market
  • The outdoor firepit at Rusty Lantern Market
Outside seating on the side of the Rusty Lantern Market

This philosophy extends to Rusty Lantern's foodservice offerings as well, all of which are developed by the company's in-house chef. In addition to the traditional breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings that consumers have come to expect from many c-store chains — such as sandwiches, burritos and pizza — the retailer strives to remain true to its New England roots. This means seasonal lobster offerings from Maine during the spring and summer (including, of course, lobster rolls) and butternut squash and turkey salads during the cooler months.

Similarly, many of the products Rusty Lantern sells are locally made by people in New England, including a wide range of baked goods, snacks and soft drinks. The stores' beer and wine sections feature a large variety of Maine craft beverages, and the retailer's coffee beans for its bean-to-cup and handcrafted espresso drinks are sourced by a Maine artisan roaster.

"Our retail merchandise team works tirelessly to find convenience items that are practical, for sure, but also to curate a collection of items that people will appreciate because of what they are and where they came from," the chief executive said.

In the months ahead, more Rusty Lantern sites will undergo the rebuild process. A fifth store is already slated to be torn down and rebuilt from the ground up, and other new-build locations are in various stages of development. "We'll keep growing the network," Koch vowed.

The company also plans to continue working on its digital offerings, including an updated and more robust loyalty program. "We'll soon have a generous loyalty program that will reintroduce our customers to the full nature of our offerings, and we'll keep listening and reacting to what they ask for, what they say," he continued.

So far, customers are impressed with the new store design and cozy offerings.

"I was approached on two occasions by customers who wanted to thank us for upping our game. Among other things, one said she loved the cozy seating area — 'it showed we cared.' The other said the outdoor area was 'very cool,'" Koch recounted. "It's great to hear that we're doing things that make people happy. That's the whole point, and I'm proud of our team for doing so well in making this happen."

Koprowski Headshot

Amanda Koprowski

Amanda Koprowski is the associate editor at Convenience Store News. She is the newest member of the team, having joined the company in December of 2022.

