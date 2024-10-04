PHOTO GALLERY: Rusty Lantern Markets Embraces Cozy Convenience

This philosophy extends to Rusty Lantern's foodservice offerings as well, all of which are developed by the company's in-house chef. In addition to the traditional breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings that consumers have come to expect from many c-store chains — such as sandwiches, burritos and pizza — the retailer strives to remain true to its New England roots. This means seasonal lobster offerings from Maine during the spring and summer (including, of course, lobster rolls) and butternut squash and turkey salads during the cooler months.

Similarly, many of the products Rusty Lantern sells are locally made by people in New England, including a wide range of baked goods, snacks and soft drinks. The stores' beer and wine sections feature a large variety of Maine craft beverages, and the retailer's coffee beans for its bean-to-cup and handcrafted espresso drinks are sourced by a Maine artisan roaster.

"Our retail merchandise team works tirelessly to find convenience items that are practical, for sure, but also to curate a collection of items that people will appreciate because of what they are and where they came from," the chief executive said.

In the months ahead, more Rusty Lantern sites will undergo the rebuild process. A fifth store is already slated to be torn down and rebuilt from the ground up, and other new-build locations are in various stages of development. "We'll keep growing the network," Koch vowed.

The company also plans to continue working on its digital offerings, including an updated and more robust loyalty program. "We'll soon have a generous loyalty program that will reintroduce our customers to the full nature of our offerings, and we'll keep listening and reacting to what they ask for, what they say," he continued.

So far, customers are impressed with the new store design and cozy offerings.

"I was approached on two occasions by customers who wanted to thank us for upping our game. Among other things, one said she loved the cozy seating area — 'it showed we cared.' The other said the outdoor area was 'very cool,'" Koch recounted. "It's great to hear that we're doing things that make people happy. That's the whole point, and I'm proud of our team for doing so well in making this happen."