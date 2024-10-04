PHOTO GALLERY: Rusty Lantern Markets Embraces Cozy Convenience
For slightly braver souls who want to enjoy the sun even during chilly Maine temperatures, there's outdoor seating gathered around lighted firepits, which also serve to draw attention away from the more mundane parking lot, according to Koch. But the company didn't just concentrate on creature comforts; practical concerns played a role in the design as well.
"We wanted to shine a light on our brand pillars which make [our customer commitment] a reality: fresh food made onsite, local and craft product selections, a fastidiously clean environment inside and out, and a great friendly team to bring it all home," he said. "We've expanded the footprint of our kitchens to give our team ample room to hand-prepare fresh, made-to-order and grab-and-go meals for every daypart. Our local and craft-made retail merchandise has more prominence on the sales floor."
The revised layout in each 5,400-square-foot store is also intended to emphasize what Koch refers to as the "theater going on in and around the stores," some of which is new and some of which isn't. The chefs and kitchen staff wear restaurant-ready white coats as they cook meals for customers in a food prep area that now gives guests a better look at the work that goes into an order. Customers can hear beans grinding with every bean-to-cup or specialty coffee that's made. The tiled bathrooms are roomy, bright and always clean, with state-of-the-art hardware and touchless faucets and soap dispensers — along with fresh flowers to add ambiance.
"At the end of the day, the goal is to feel like you're someplace out of the ordinary," Koch said.