PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From the 2019 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala

By Linda Lisanti - 10/10/2019

ATLANTA — More than 300 members of the convenience store industry joined in the celebration of Convenience Store News’ 2019 Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards gala, which honored 42 of the c-store industry’s top female leaders, mentors and up-and-comers.

TWIC is the first and only convenience store industry awards program that recognizes women for outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry overall.

The 2019 TWIC honorees included five Women of the Year, 17 Senior-Level Leaders, 15 Rising Stars and five Mentors. Judging was conducted by CSNews in collaboration with the Network of Executive Women (NEW) and the 2019 Top Women in Convenience Advisory Board. 

Angela Buttimer, a leadership, mindfulness and wellness expert, served as the keynote speaker for the sixth-annual TWIC event. She advised both the women and men in the audience to strive for a "Thriver Mojo," a hand-in-hand concept that emphasizes that when people feel their best, they perform their best. She provided strategies to achieve this positive mind and body space.

The 2019 Top Women in Convenience awards ceremony was sponsored by founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsors RAI Trade Marketing Services and Ruiz Food Products Inc.; gold sponsors Anheuser-Busch, BIC USA Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., The Hershey Co., Juul Labs, McLane Co. Inc., Mondelēz International Inc., Procter & Gamble and Sysco; and silver sponsors S&D Coffee & Tea and MillerCoors.

Click below to see photo highlights of the event.

Top Women in Convenience 2019

Forty-two top female leaders, mentors and up-and-comers were honored this year.
Keynote speaker Angela Buttimer discussed the importance of mindfulness and health.
Buttimer took attendees through a few mindful practices to help them find calm.
The 2019 TWIC honorees included five Women of the Year.
Danielle Holloway, of founding and presenting sponsor Altria, reflected on how far the TWIC awards program has come.
RAI’s Matt Domingo and Jackie Tressito (left) helped honor this year’s Senior-Level Leaders, including EG America’s Holly Veale.
Ruiz Foods’ Kimberli Carroll (right) helped honor this year’s Rising Stars, including Maverik’s Breann Christiansen.
Juul Labs’ Shauna Patrick (right) helped honor this year’s Mentors, including RaceTrac Petroleum’s Pat Davis.
The Alimentation Couche-Tard team rallied around its winning colleagues.

To view and download all photos from the event, click here.

