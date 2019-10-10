PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From the 2019 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala

ATLANTA — More than 300 members of the convenience store industry joined in the celebration of Convenience Store News’ 2019 Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards gala, which honored 42 of the c-store industry’s top female leaders, mentors and up-and-comers.

TWIC is the first and only convenience store industry awards program that recognizes women for outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry overall.

The 2019 TWIC honorees included five Women of the Year, 17 Senior-Level Leaders, 15 Rising Stars and five Mentors. Judging was conducted by CSNews in collaboration with the Network of Executive Women (NEW) and the 2019 Top Women in Convenience Advisory Board.

Angela Buttimer, a leadership, mindfulness and wellness expert, served as the keynote speaker for the sixth-annual TWIC event. She advised both the women and men in the audience to strive for a "Thriver Mojo," a hand-in-hand concept that emphasizes that when people feel their best, they perform their best. She provided strategies to achieve this positive mind and body space.

The 2019 Top Women in Convenience awards ceremony was sponsored by founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsors RAI Trade Marketing Services and Ruiz Food Products Inc.; gold sponsors Anheuser-Busch, BIC USA Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., The Hershey Co., Juul Labs, McLane Co. Inc., Mondelēz International Inc., Procter & Gamble and Sysco; and silver sponsors S&D Coffee & Tea and MillerCoors.

