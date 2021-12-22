PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes from the 2021 Convenience Foodservice Exchange

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Convenience Store News held its sixth-annual Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX), and the first in-person version of the event in two years, on Nov. 9-10 in Charlotte. Approximately 40 retailers, suppliers and industry experts gathered to share insights, discuss challenges, enjoy unique food experiences, and explore the ways c-stores are reviving their foodservice sales in the new normal.

This year's CFX featured presentations on curbside pickup, safety protocols, emerging foodservice trends, and the reasons why convenience foodservice is set to have a record year, as well as on-stage panel discussions about the challenging labor environment and how food-forward stores are meeting the needs of the evolving consumer.

In addition to hearing critical insights directly from food-forward retailers and category experts, attendees took part in a tour of leading culinary school Johnson & Wales University, which included a food demo by associate professor Chef Don Brizes; one-on-one business development meetings among attendees; and a guided food and retail tour exploring Charlotte's most delicious and innovative restaurants, food shops and markets, led by Taste Carolina.