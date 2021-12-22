Advertisement
PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes from the 2021 Convenience Foodservice Exchange

Retailers, suppliers and industry experts gathered in Charlotte, N.C., to explore the ways c-stores are reviving their foodservice sales in the new normal.
Convenience Foodservice Exchange logo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Convenience Store News held its sixth-annual Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX), and the first in-person version of the event in two years, on Nov. 9-10 in Charlotte. Approximately 40 retailers, suppliers and industry experts gathered to share insights, discuss challenges, enjoy unique food experiences, and explore the ways c-stores are reviving their foodservice sales in the new normal.

This year's CFX featured presentations on curbside pickup, safety protocols, emerging foodservice trends, and the reasons why convenience foodservice is set to have a record year, as well as on-stage panel discussions about the challenging labor environment and how food-forward stores are meeting the needs of the evolving consumer.

In addition to hearing critical insights directly from food-forward retailers and category experts, attendees took part in a tour of leading culinary school Johnson & Wales University, which included a food demo by associate professor Chef Don Brizes; one-on-one business development meetings among attendees; and a guided food and retail tour exploring Charlotte's most delicious and innovative restaurants, food shops and markets, led by Taste Carolina.

The event also included the presentation of CSNews' annual Foodservice Innovators Awards.

"From making pandemic-inspired menu changes to utilizing new technology, the nation's top convenience store retailers have shown remarkable innovation over the past year," CSNews Editorial Director Don Longo said at the event. "Being able to turn on a dime and succeed, during a global pandemic, is the definition of innovation."

The 2021 Convenience Foodservice Exchange was sponsored by gold sponsors Community Coffee, Sugar Foods Corp., Tyson Convenience and Uno Foods; and silver sponsors Core-Mark and SupplyIt.

