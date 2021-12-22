12/22/2021
PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes from the 2021 Convenience Foodservice Exchange
Retailers, suppliers and industry experts gathered in Charlotte, N.C., to explore the ways c-stores are reviving their foodservice sales in the new normal.
The event also included the presentation of CSNews' annual Foodservice Innovators Awards.
"From making pandemic-inspired menu changes to utilizing new technology, the nation's top convenience store retailers have shown remarkable innovation over the past year," CSNews Editorial Director Don Longo said at the event. "Being able to turn on a dime and succeed, during a global pandemic, is the definition of innovation."
The 2021 Convenience Foodservice Exchange was sponsored by gold sponsors Community Coffee, Sugar Foods Corp., Tyson Convenience and Uno Foods; and silver sponsors Core-Mark and SupplyIt.