PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From the 2021 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala

CHICAGO — More than 300 members of the convenience store industry joined in the celebration of Convenience Store News’ 2021 Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Awards Gala, which honored 74 of the convenience channel’s top female leaders, mentors and up-and-comers.

TWIC is the first and only convenience store industry awards program that recognizes women for outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry overall.

This year’s eighth-annual TWIC class included a record number of honorees, including five Women of the Year, 31 Senior-Level Leaders, 27 Rising Stars, and 12 Mentors.

"Women are no longer the exception. It's up to us to speak up. It's up to us to ensure that our voices are heard, [and] truly believe without a doubt that we belong," Woman of the Year Renee Bacon, senior vice president of sales and operations for Murphy USA Inc., said during her acceptance speech.

The awards gala was sponsored by founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsor Reynolds Marketing Services Co.; gold sponsors Anheuser-Busch, BIC USA, Boston Beer Co., The Coca-Cola Co., FIFCO USA, The Hershey Co., Mars Wrigley, McLane Co. Inc., Mondelēz International Inc. and Tyson Convenience; and silver sponsors Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Proctor & Gamble, and Ruiz Food Products.

To view and download all photos from the event, click here.