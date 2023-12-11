PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From the 2023 Future Leaders in Convenience Summit

PITTSBURGH — Emerging leaders in the convenience store industry gathered in Steel City recently for the sixth-annual Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) Summit.

Presented by Convenience Store News, the event featured the presentation of this year’s Future Leaders in Convenience Awards, which recognized a record class of 36 young leaders from retailer, distributor and supplier companies in the c-store industry. The FLIC awards celebrate the achievements of industry up-and-comers, aged 35 or under at the time of their nomination.

The 2023 Future Leaders in Convenience Summit also provided professional development and networking opportunities to attendees. The event kicked off with a Trivia Night and continued the next day with a Change Leadership workshop led by Patrick Fitzmaurice, founder of change consultancy Caterpillar Farm. The conference also featured roundtable discussions; a leadership talk with CSNews' 2023 Retailer Executive of the Year Andrew Clyde, president and CEO of Murphy USA Inc.; and a fireside chat with Elisa Goria, a senior executive with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K, on the topic of Inclusive Leadership.

Supporters of the 2023 Future Leaders in Convenience Summit were founding and presenting sponsor Reynolds American Inc. and silver sponsors McLane Co. Inc. and The J.M. Smucker Co.