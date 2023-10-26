PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From the 2023 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala

ATLANTA — The 10th annual Convenience Store News Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Awards Gala was both a look back and a look forward as attendees celebrated how far female leadership has come within the convenience channel and encouraged one another to take it even farther.

TWIC is still the first and only c-store industry program that spotlights the integral role women play in convenience retailing and celebrates individuals across retailer, distributor and supplier businesses for outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry at large.

This year's milestone TWIC class featured 86 established and emerging leaders, including five Women of the Year, 39 Senior-Level Leaders, 35 Rising Stars and seven Mentors, all chosen based on impressive nominations received from their peers.

The gala, held Oct. 4 at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, also featured the presentation of the Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award to Fort Worth, Texas-based Yesway. Now in its second year, this award honors a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality, paves the way to empower women in leadership roles and is a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise.

