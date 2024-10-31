 Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From the 2024 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala

Linda Lisanti
LAS VEGAS — The annual Convenience Store News Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Awards Gala entered its second decade in record-breaking fashion, honoring the largest class in the competition's history in front of the largest audience ever for this event. 

Now in its 11th year, TWIC is still the first and only c-store industry program that spotlights the integral role women play in convenience retailing and celebrates individuals across retailer, distributor and supplier businesses for outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry at large.

The Oct. 8 awards gala, held at the Horseshoe Las Vegas following day two of the 2024 NACS Show, recognized 107 established and emerging female leaders in the c-store industry, breaking the previous record of 91 honorees. This year's TWIC class included five Women of the Year, 44 Senior-Level Leaders, 43 Rising Stars and 15 Mentors. They were honored in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 500 attendees from across the industry. 

The gala also featured the presentation of the 2024 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award to Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K. Now in its third year, this award honors a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality, paves the way to empower women in leadership roles and is a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. 

Supporters of the 2024 Top Women in Convenience program included: founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsors ITG Brands, PepsiCo Inc. and Reynolds Marketing Services Co.; gold sponsors BIC USA, The Boston Beer Co., The Coca-Cola Co., Core-Mark International, Juul Labs, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Mars Wrigley, McLane Company Inc., Mondelēz International, PDI Technologies, Premier Manufacturing Inc. and Swedish Match; silver sponsors Anheuser-Busch, BeatBox Beverages, BlueTriton, Constellation Brands, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Lindt USA, Shiftsmart and Taylor Farms/Crunch Pak; and Corporate Empowerment Award sponsor The Hershey Co. 

