PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From the 2024 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala

LAS VEGAS — The annual Convenience Store News Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Awards Gala entered its second decade in record-breaking fashion, honoring the largest class in the competition's history in front of the largest audience ever for this event.

Now in its 11th year, TWIC is still the first and only c-store industry program that spotlights the integral role women play in convenience retailing and celebrates individuals across retailer, distributor and supplier businesses for outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry at large.

The Oct. 8 awards gala, held at the Horseshoe Las Vegas following day two of the 2024 NACS Show, recognized 107 established and emerging female leaders in the c-store industry, breaking the previous record of 91 honorees. This year's TWIC class included five Women of the Year, 44 Senior-Level Leaders, 43 Rising Stars and 15 Mentors. They were honored in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 500 attendees from across the industry.