Couche-Tard Wins 2024 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

One of the key strategies ACT employs to promote advancement is ensuring representation of women in the company’s internal development programs. These are opportunities that challenge and extend an employee’s capabilities beyond their current role.

"Unlike conventional approaches that might isolate women into separate tracks, we believe in the potency of inclusivity. This principle guides us to incorporate women into all our development programs, ensuring they receive equal opportunities to hone their leadership skills alongside their male counterparts," Hannasch explained. "This integrated approach not only champions gender equality, but also enriches our programs with diverse perspectives, driving innovation and excellence across the board."

Another cornerstone of ACT's approach to female advancement is its mentorship program. Recognizing the hurdles women often face in climbing the corporate ladder, the retailer has instituted a robust support system where women mentor other women. This program fosters a culture of empowerment and solidarity among ACT's female employees.

Further reinforcing the company's commitment is its ACT Women's Council, a business resource group that plays a pivotal role in advocating for women's issues and rights. Coleads of the council work closely with executive sponsors, ensuring that the council's initiatives and concerns are heard at the highest levels, leading to meaningful action and change.

The ACT Women's Council also hosts an annual series of global townhalls on International Women's Day, Women's History Month and Women's Equality Day. Moderated by executive sponsors, including both female and male allies, these live events feature inspiring stories from women who have broken barriers and made significant contributions to their fields. Open Q&A sessions that follow allow ACT's teams from across the globe to engage directly with speakers, asking questions and seeking advice.

"These townhalls embody the company's commitment to gender equality and provide a space for courageous conversations that inspire and motivate all employees," said Hannasch.

Through these initiatives, ACT seeks to cultivate a nurturing ecosystem where women can develop their capabilities and aspire to leadership roles without barriers.

The retailer recognizes the unique perspectives women bring to leadership and thus, ensures the representation of women across all levels of management, from its storefronts to the boardroom. More than 60% of ACT's global workforce of 150,000-plus team members are women, and over 63% of managerial positions are occupied by women. The composition of its board of directors is also 40% women, setting "a gold standard for female representation in strategic decision-making roles that drive the business forward," Hannasch cited.

The company rigorously monitors promotions for females at the director level and above, and takes immense pride in seeing trailblazing woman thriving in roles historically led by men in the industry — for instance, leadership over Global Fuels, Maintenance, Construction and Fleet, as well as numerous leadership positions in Operations.

"These milestones not only challenge stereotypes, but also pave the way for future generations of women leaders, embodying our vision of a world where gender no longer dictates one's career trajectory," Hannasch noted, adding that ACT's multifaceted approach to achieving gender equality and promoting female advancement not only enhances the company culture, but also sets a standard for the industry at large.

What's more, ACT's strategic initiatives to ensure equitable opportunities, leadership representation and professional development for women across all departments and levels is part of a larger commitment to hearing and valuing the voices of all team members. The company is dedicated to creating an environment where all employees can be their authentic selves.

An annual myVOICE Gallup survey asks critical questions about whether team members feel valued, respected and heard at work. According to Hannasch, the feedback gathered is invaluable and provides insights into how ACT can further enhance its workplace culture.

"By listening to our teams, addressing concerns and implementing suggestions, it helps us create an environment where employees feel comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work, contributing to a culture of belonging and empowerment," he said. "…We are not only listening to our employees, but we are taking actionable steps to address their needs and concerns."

These efforts have led to remarkable improvements in the company's overall dynamics.

"The positive atmosphere generated by such policies significantly boosts employee morale, leading to higher levels of engagement and productivity," said Hannasch.

Sponsored by The Hershey Co., the Corporate Empowerment Award was presented as part of the 2024 Top Women in Convenience program, the industry's first and only awards program that recognizes the integral role women play in convenience retailing.

This year's TWIC awards gala also honored the largest class of Top Women in Convenience yet, comprised of 107 established and emerging female leaders in the convenience store industry. The 2024 TWIC class includes five Women of the Year, 44 Senior-Level Leaders, 43 Rising Stars and 15 Mentors from across the industry’s retailer, distributor and supplier communities.