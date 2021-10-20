PHOTO GALLERY: TravelCenters of America Debuts New Travel Center Design & Nationwide Site Upgrade Plan
Foodservice Upgrades
The Seymour travel center also serves as the launchpad for The Kitchen, a new dining experience offering fresh food fast. TA expects to introduce this concept to select locations across its network.
At The Kitchen, guests can receive freshly prepared food for sit down dining in a fast casual environment, as well as packaged meals and snacks for grab and go. TA said it is focused on providing a food variety with well-balanced and healthy options, regional inspiration and trending flavors that appeal to both professional drivers and motorists.
TA is also implementing new hot and cold beverage technology that offers bean-to-cup coffee, iced coffee, frozen beverages and sodas.
New standalone heated and refrigerated displays will offer guests a more seamless shopping experience.
Westlake-based TravelCenters of America Inc.'s network comprises 275 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. It operates more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.
In addition, TA's specialized business unit, eTA is focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations.