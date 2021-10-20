TA Logo
10/20/2021

PHOTO GALLERY: TravelCenters of America Debuts New Travel Center Design & Nationwide Site Upgrade Plan

The retailer also launches The Kitchen, a new fast-casual dining experience.
Driver pumping gas at the TA Seymour in Indiana

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) did three notable things this morning: It cut the ribbon on a newly remodeled travel center, debuted site upgrade plans and a new travel center design, and announced a new foodservice concept.

On Oct. 20, the travel center operator celebrated the grand re-opening of the TA location in Seymour, Ind. The site is among the first of more than 100 travel center refresh projects expected to be completed during the next 18 months.

With the re-opening of the site, TA also announced the launch of The Kitchen, a new fast casual dining experience to be rolled out at select locations nationwide.    

According to the company, improving the guest experience is a priority initiative under TA's transformation plan. The plan includes a capital investment strategy focused on travel center upgrades, reimagined food concepts and technology improvements designed to provide a consistent, seamless travel center experience. 

"As we continue advancing our transformation plan and improving the guest experience, we are delivering on our mission of returning every traveler to the road better than they came," said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. "Focusing on operational excellence and refreshing our travel centers will position TA as the preferred travel center operator for professional drivers and motorists. We look forward to driving continued growth and value-creation through the disciplined execution of our strategy."

The Seymour travel center is a remodeled site that showcases TA's new design plans focused on the guest experience. Key components of the refresh include:

  • Renovated restrooms;
  • Upgraded showers;
  • Comfortable driver lounges; and,
  • Repaved parking lots.

In addition, new lighting fixtures, new flooring and paint add cosmetic elements to create a welcoming, pleasant atmosphere, with improved signage and new store flow creating an easy to navigate travel center experience, according to TA.

Foodservice Upgrades

The Seymour travel center also serves as the launchpad for The Kitchen, a new dining experience offering fresh food fast. TA expects to introduce this concept to select locations across its network.

At The Kitchen, guests can receive freshly prepared food for sit down dining in a fast casual environment, as well as packaged meals and snacks for grab and go. TA said it is focused on providing a food variety with well-balanced and healthy options, regional inspiration and trending flavors that appeal to both professional drivers and motorists.

TA is also implementing new hot and cold beverage technology that offers bean-to-cup coffee, iced coffee, frozen beverages and sodas.

New standalone heated and refrigerated displays will offer guests a more seamless shopping experience. 

Westlake-based TravelCenters of America Inc.'s network comprises 275 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. It operates more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.

In addition, TA's specialized business unit, eTA is focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations.