08/31/2021

PHOTO GALLERY: What's In Store — August 2021

Arko, Love's Travel Stops and TravelCenters of America are some of the retailers welcoming customers at new stores.
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Arko Corp.

Arko unveiled a new remodeled fas mart store in Mechanicsville, Va., The store is part of the company's plans to remodel 360 out of 1,400 company-operated stores across its family of community brands.

Key enhancements at the Mechanicsville fas mart store location include:

  • New interior and exterior design
  • A focus on the fas brand to include fas DRINKS, fas EATS and fas REWARDS
  • Branding of the newly relaunched fas REWARDS loyalty program on the interior and exterior of the store
  • A newly incorporated store deli featuring fried chicken, pizza and hot grab 'n' go snacking items
  • Expanded hot, cold and frozen beverage assortment
  • Two bean-to-cup coffee machines with always fresh Colombian, house, dark and decaf roast coffee
  • A walk-in beer cave, new to this location featuring easy access to a large variety of cold and refreshing beer, including larger value packs, craft beer and Seltzer offerings
  • A Frazil frozen non-carbonated drink machine with Tiger's Blood and Tangerango flavors
  • Expanded grab 'n' go area for prepared foods including hot dogs, Tornados, nacho cheese, chili and chips, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, burritos, pizza, wings, and more
  • Two expanded freezers for frozen foods
  • Breakfast offerings to include a warm grab 'n' go at the checkout for breakfast sandwiches and a self-serve individually wrapped donut assortment next to the coffee
  • Expanded fountain assortment featuring 16 flavors and chewy ice
  • Deli digital menu boards
  • A new What’s up Mechanicsville Community Wall
  • Expanded Roller Grills and new offerings

In addition to these enhancements, the store will also provide DoorDash delivery including beer, and a controlled path for lining up at the register that avoids clutter at the checkout space and allows for any last-minute high impulse shopping

"We are proud to be unveiling the second store in our remodel initiative," said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of Arko. "We believe the remodeled locations greatly enhance the customer experience and we expect these stores to deliver additional growth and returns for our stakeholders. From architectural drawings to layouts, to acquiring permits, we are working hard on our remodel initiative."

Arko is the parent company of GPM Investments LLC.

Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's expansion continues with the opening of its second location in Georgia. Located off I-75 in Calhoun, the latest Buc-ee's measures more than 53,200 square feet and features 120 gas pumps.

The company opened its first Georgia location, in Warner Robins, in November.

CEFCO in Waco, Texas
CEFCO in Waco, Texas

CEFCO Convenience Stores

CEFCO celebrated the grand reopening of its newest store located in Waco, Texas. The 24-hour store features hot and cold food items, including CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos, tacos, and bowls, as well as fried chicken, pizza, and breakfast sandwiches.

This location has 43 parking spaces and a square footage of 6,054 square feet on nearly three acres. It features 10 multiproduct dispensers, which include ethanol-free fuel as well as diesel.

Farm Stores

Farm Stores opened its first New Jersey location in Toms River in late July. The drive-up convenience and grocery store allows customers to drive up and place their orders with an attendant or via a mobile application.

The retailer is planning two additional New Jersey locations, one in Newton and one in Brick.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops had a busy summer. In early July, the company opened nine new Speedco sites and one Love's Truck Care location. The locations offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections, for professional drivers and fleets at affordable prices.

"We'll continue to open new Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations where professional drivers need them most so they can get back on the road quickly and safely," said Gary Price, executive vice president of Truck Care. "We know we're in one of the busiest driving seasons of the year, and our team members are prepared to deliver strong and fast customer service at locations across the country."

The newest Speedco locations are in Omaha, Neb.; Winnemucca, Nev.; Kansas City, Mo.; Green River, Wyo.; Sandersville, Miss.; Hillsboro, Tenn.; Etna and Diamond, Ohio; and Irvington, Ala. The newest Love's Truck Care location is in Bath, N.Y.

Love's Travel Stop in Durant, Okla.
Love's Travel Stop in Durant, Okla.

Love's also opened a tire retread plant and distribution center in El Reno, Okla. The 220,000-square-foot facility doubles the size of the one it replaces in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Also in Oklahoma, the company welcomed customers at a new travel stop in Durant. At more than 8,000 square feet, the travel center features a Chester's Chicken and a Godfather's Pizza, six showers, laundry facilities, a Fresh Kitchen concept, and a Mobile to Go Zone. It also offers 13 truck parking spaces, 35 car parking spaces, and six diesel bays.

Love's also opened travel stops in Monroe, La., and Elk Grove Village, Ill. At more than 13,000 square feet, the Monroe travel stop features a Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza and Subway, seven showers, laundry facilities, a Fresh Kitchen Concept, Mobile to Go Zone, CAT scale, and a dog park. It also offers 90 truck parking spaces, 73 car parking spaces, three RV parking spaces, and eight diesel bays.

At more than 8,000 square feet. The Elk Grove Village travel stop features a Chester's Chicken and Godfather's Pizza, four showers, laundry facilities, a Fresh Kitchen Concept, Mobile to Go Zone, and a CAT scale. It also offers 17 truck parking spaces, 33 car parking spaces, and five diesel bays.

TravelCenters of America Inc.

TravelCenters of America Inc. opened a new TA Express travel center in Edgerton, Kan. The new TA Express is a franchised location and expands the operator's total nationwide network of travel centers to 275, including 42 franchises.

TA Express Edgerton is a newly constructed 9,000-square-foot building, located between Kansas City and Wichita. The travel center provides professional drivers with 90 truck parking spaces and is expected to bring nearly 30 new jobs to the local community.

Amenities include a Dunkin' Express; an on-site deli with hot and cold food options; a c-store with coffee, snacks and merchandise; six diesel fueling positions with diesel exhaust fluid on all lanes; 16 gasoline fueling positions; four showers; and a driver lounge.

Yesway

Yesway cut the ribbon on a new Allsup's Market in Slaton, Texas, in mid-July. This is the third Allsup's Market concept store the company has opened since acquiring the Allsup's convenience store chain in 2019.

The new Slaton Allsup's store features a forecourt with 16 fueling positions, a diesel island with three fuel bays, and 5,500 square feet of interior merchandising space.

Customers visiting this new store, which is open 24 hours per day, will find:

  • All of their favorite Allsup's foods and snacks;
  • A trucker/automotive section;
  • A large selection of Hispanic foods;
  • A beer cave;
  • Western Union service;
  • ATM availability; and
  • A CoinCloud Digital Currency Machine.

Amazon Lockers, Primo Water, and Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream are soon to come. 

