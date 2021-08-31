PHOTO GALLERY: What's In Store — August 2021

CEFCO Convenience Stores

CEFCO celebrated the grand reopening of its newest store located in Waco, Texas. The 24-hour store features hot and cold food items, including CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos, tacos, and bowls, as well as fried chicken, pizza, and breakfast sandwiches.

This location has 43 parking spaces and a square footage of 6,054 square feet on nearly three acres. It features 10 multiproduct dispensers, which include ethanol-free fuel as well as diesel.

Farm Stores

Farm Stores opened its first New Jersey location in Toms River in late July. The drive-up convenience and grocery store allows customers to drive up and place their orders with an attendant or via a mobile application.

The retailer is planning two additional New Jersey locations, one in Newton and one in Brick.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops had a busy summer. In early July, the company opened nine new Speedco sites and one Love's Truck Care location. The locations offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections, for professional drivers and fleets at affordable prices.

"We'll continue to open new Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations where professional drivers need them most so they can get back on the road quickly and safely," said Gary Price, executive vice president of Truck Care. "We know we're in one of the busiest driving seasons of the year, and our team members are prepared to deliver strong and fast customer service at locations across the country."

The newest Speedco locations are in Omaha, Neb.; Winnemucca, Nev.; Kansas City, Mo.; Green River, Wyo.; Sandersville, Miss.; Hillsboro, Tenn.; Etna and Diamond, Ohio; and Irvington, Ala. The newest Love's Truck Care location is in Bath, N.Y.