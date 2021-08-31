PHOTO GALLERY: What's In Store — August 2021
By Melissa Kress
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.
Arko Corp.
Arko unveiled a new remodeled fas mart store in Mechanicsville, Va., The store is part of the company's plans to remodel 360 out of 1,400 company-operated stores across its family of community brands.
Key enhancements at the Mechanicsville fas mart store location include:
- New interior and exterior design
- A focus on the fas brand to include fas DRINKS, fas EATS and fas REWARDS
- Branding of the newly relaunched fas REWARDS loyalty program on the interior and exterior of the store
- A newly incorporated store deli featuring fried chicken, pizza and hot grab 'n' go snacking items
- Expanded hot, cold and frozen beverage assortment
- Two bean-to-cup coffee machines with always fresh Colombian, house, dark and decaf roast coffee
- A walk-in beer cave, new to this location featuring easy access to a large variety of cold and refreshing beer, including larger value packs, craft beer and Seltzer offerings
- A Frazil frozen non-carbonated drink machine with Tiger's Blood and Tangerango flavors
- Expanded grab 'n' go area for prepared foods including hot dogs, Tornados, nacho cheese, chili and chips, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, burritos, pizza, wings, and more
- Two expanded freezers for frozen foods
- Breakfast offerings to include a warm grab 'n' go at the checkout for breakfast sandwiches and a self-serve individually wrapped donut assortment next to the coffee
- Expanded fountain assortment featuring 16 flavors and chewy ice
- Deli digital menu boards
- A new What’s up Mechanicsville Community Wall
- Expanded Roller Grills and new offerings
In addition to these enhancements, the store will also provide DoorDash delivery including beer, and a controlled path for lining up at the register that avoids clutter at the checkout space and allows for any last-minute high impulse shopping
"We are proud to be unveiling the second store in our remodel initiative," said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of Arko. "We believe the remodeled locations greatly enhance the customer experience and we expect these stores to deliver additional growth and returns for our stakeholders. From architectural drawings to layouts, to acquiring permits, we are working hard on our remodel initiative."
Arko is the parent company of GPM Investments LLC.
Buc-ee's
Buc-ee's expansion continues with the opening of its second location in Georgia. Located off I-75 in Calhoun, the latest Buc-ee's measures more than 53,200 square feet and features 120 gas pumps.
The company opened its first Georgia location, in Warner Robins, in November.