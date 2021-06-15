PHOTO GALLERY: What's In Store — June 2021

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Bearden Travel Center

A new Pizza Inn Express store opened in the Bearden Travel Center in Bearden, Ark. The quick-service restaurant is owned and operated by franchisee David Blackmon, president of Blackmon Oil and a member of Pizza Inn’s Franchise Leadership Council. The Bearden Pizza Inn Express is Blackmon's fifth location in west Arkansas.

The Bearden Pizza Inn Express will feature fan favorites like cheese, pepperoni and sausage pizza, and specialty pizzas like Buffalo Chicken Pizza, BBQ Chicken Pizza, Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza, Hawaiian Pizza, and Supreme Max Pizza. The express location offers a fast and seamless experience for customers looking to get a slice, according to the operator.

The Bearden Pizza Inn Express is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CEFCO Convenience Stores

CEFCO Convenience Stores celebrated the grand opening of a new store in Gun Barrel City, Texas.

The c-store offers hot and cold menu items, including Fresh Yo! self-service frozen yogurt, CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos, fried chicken, pizza, tacos, breakfast, and other offerings. The store is open 24 hours a day.

The 6,054-square-foot store sits on nearly two acres and has 43 parking spaces. It features 10 multi-product dispensers, which include ethanol free fuel as well as diesel.

EG Group

EG Group threw open the doors on a new Tom Thumb convenience store in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 1. The store features the company's latest design, equipment, and menu — all of which were created to expand the food choices and enhance the customer experience. In addition to the convenience store, the location also features a Burger King and Pizza Hut onsite.

At twice the size of a typical location, the 7,600-square-foot Tom Thumb features 10 gas fueling stations across five islands, 31 parking spots, and the curbside pick-up/order ahead capabilities available with the SmartPay Rewards app. An AutoSpa Car Wash is set to open later this summer.

GPM Investments LLC

Broyles Hospitality LLC, a GPM Investments LLC subsidiary, opened a Dunkin' next-generation restaurant in Gray, Tenn. The location is the company's 11th Dunkin' franchise.