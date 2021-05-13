PHOTO GALLERY: What's In Store — May 2021

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

CEFCO Convenience Stores

CEFCO Convenience Stores opened its newest store in Paris, Texas, in early April. The c-store measures 7,625-square-feet and sits on nearly 7.5 acres. It features 16 fueling positions, which include ethanol-free fuel and four truck diesel lanes. It also has 11 truck parking spaces and 29 standard parking spaces.

Inside, customers will find hot and cold food items, including Fresh Yo self-service frozen yogurt, breakfast sandwiches, CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos, and other CEFCO Kitchen food offerings.

This store also features a lounge and a shower to accommodate travelers. This is CEFCO's fifth location in Paris and is open 24 hours a day.

"We are excited to open another one of our new large format stores in the Paris market and we are pleased to introduce our second CEFCO Kitchen store for the many travelers, truck drivers, and families to enjoy," said Dana Crick, regional vice president of operations. "We are glad to be in this market and bring such a new look and offering to the customers of Paris. The Paris community has been so supportive of our growth and we appreciate that and look forward to an even greater relationship within this beautiful city."

Enmarket

Enmarket opened its first convenience store in Jesup, Ga., on April 23. The store is the chain's 129th location and second new-to-market store opening this calendar year. It is the fourth store built with Enmarket's latest prototype model, a standardized design which makes it possible for the fast-growing chain to put new stores into service quickly.

"We are excited to bring Jesup and Wayne County the quality and convenience we've been providing elsewhere throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina," said Enmarket President and CEO Brett Giesick. "The new store will offer a full array of fuel options, our Eatery with freshly prepared food for all three dayparts, Mooz frozen yogurt, and the convenience of paying at the pump or scan-and-go inside with the new Enmarket app."