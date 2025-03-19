Pilot Brings B99 Biodiesel to Travel Center Landscape

Bringing B99 into the travel center space sets a milestone in sustainable energy by helping make low-carbon solutions more accessible to fleets. Additionally, the collaborating highlights the importance of partnerships to help drive sustainability goals in the trucking industry, Pilot said.

"We know how important sustainability is to our customers and strive to help meet these growing needs for more sustainable fuel options for commercial fleets," said Eric Fobes, head of renewables at Pilot. "Introducing B99 at our travel centers is another way we support fleets committed to reducing carbon emissions. This collaboration with PepsiCo, ADM and Optimus Technologies exemplifies how partnerships can create impactful solutions."

Pilot's initial rollout will feature installations of B99 biodiesel dispensing capabilities at three locations:

Currently available at 4030 East Boyd Road, Decatur;

Coming this spring to 11957 Douglas Ave., Des Moines, Iowa; and

Coming this summer to 8787 South Lancaster Road, Dallas.

This initiative is supported by the Iowa Soybean Association, Iowa Biodiesel Board, Illinois Soybean Association Checkoff Program and the American Lung Association. It is part of Pilot's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its guests and customers as the company works to help shape the future of energy, the company said.

Knoxville-based Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day.