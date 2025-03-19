 Skip to main content

Pilot Brings B99 Biodiesel to Travel Center Landscape

Initial rollout of the sustainable fuel will include three travel centers in the Midwest and Texas.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Pilot forecourt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot recognized National Biodiesel Day on March 18 by celebrating the installation of the first B99 biodiesel retail offering for commercial fleets in the United States at its travel center in Decatur, Ill.

The offering was made possible through Pilot's collaboration with PepsiCo Inc., a leading food and beverage company which also operates one of North America's largest private fleets, and ADM, a global agricultural supply chain manager and processor. 

B99 biodiesel is a lower-carbon fuel that is driving a cleaner future for hard-to-decarbonize sectors like long-haul trucking. It is manufactured from vegetable oils, animal fats or recycled grease and can improve fuel efficiency and help reduce carbon emissions in commercial trucking. Optimus Technologies, a leader in fleet sustainability innovation, enabled this rollout through its development of groundbreaking technology that upgrades diesel engines to operate on up to 100% biodiesel.

[Read more: Pilot Welcomes Spring With Pizza Promotions]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Bringing B99 into the travel center space sets a milestone in sustainable energy by helping make low-carbon solutions more accessible to fleets. Additionally, the collaborating highlights the importance of partnerships to help drive sustainability goals in the trucking industry, Pilot said.

"We know how important sustainability is to our customers and strive to help meet these growing needs for more sustainable fuel options for commercial fleets," said Eric Fobes, head of renewables at Pilot. "Introducing B99 at our travel centers is another way we support fleets committed to reducing carbon emissions. This collaboration with PepsiCo, ADM and Optimus Technologies exemplifies how partnerships can create impactful solutions."

Pilot's initial rollout will feature installations of B99 biodiesel dispensing capabilities at three locations:

  • Currently available at 4030 East Boyd Road, Decatur;
  • Coming this spring to 11957 Douglas Ave., Des Moines, Iowa; and
  • Coming this summer to 8787 South Lancaster Road, Dallas.

This initiative is supported by the Iowa Soybean Association, Iowa Biodiesel Board, Illinois Soybean Association Checkoff Program and the American Lung Association. It is part of Pilot's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its guests and customers as the company works to help shape the future of energy, the company said.

Knoxville-based Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day.

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Family Express Begins Expansion With New Prototype

The chain's first prefabricated and modularized convenience store will open in Ligonier, Ind.
Family Express store prototype

Seven & i Holdings & Couche-Tard Explore Possible Divestitures

The companies will collaborate on identifying stores that could be sold, as well as potential buyers.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings

Couche-Tard Urges 'Full Engagement' With Seven & i Holdings

The retailer urged 7-Eleven's parent company to enter into full discussions beyond the issue of U.S. regulatory approval.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings

Seven & i & Couche-Tard Set Deadline for Interested Buyers of U.S. Stores

Several companies are reportedly in talks under nondisclosure agreements.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings

Couche-Tard's Bid for Seven & i Holdings Takes on New Life

The withdrawal of a $58B management buyout offer removes key competition for the global chain.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds