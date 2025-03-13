Pilot Welcomes Spring With Pizza Promotions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot is offering drivers an equally satisfying and convenient deal as they prepare to set out on the open road for spring break.

From now through May 12, guests at any participating Pilot location can pair two hearty slices of pizza with a free 20-ounce Coca-Cola bottle. The combo is designed to keep journeymakers fueled up and ready for the miles ahead, the company said.

The timely offer comes as AAA predicts 41% of travelers will opt for road trips for their spring break travel.

"Pilot's hot, fresh and hearty pizza is the perfect pick-me-up that will fill drivers up and get them back out on the road in no time," said Sean Marrero, vice president of food and beverage at Pilot. "This spring, our guests can enjoy an unbeatable pairing of two slices and a free ice-cold Coke, perfect for spring break adventures, tackling the daily grind or anything in between."