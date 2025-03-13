Pilot Welcomes Spring With Pizza Promotions
Pilot sold enough pizzas last year to cover 90 football fields, according to the travel center operator. Highlights of the Pilot Pizza lineup include:
- A bold variety of flavors — Ranging from classic options like Pepperoni to new limited-time offerings such as like Buffalo Chicken — which features seasoned chicken, tangy buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese and ranch on artisan crust — and Chicken Bacon Ranch, layered with rich and savory Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, creamy ranch dressing and a garlic butter crust.
- Hot and ready by the slice — Perfectly portioned for those who seek a convenient, hearty meal during a busy day out on the road.
- Fresh, hand-roped crust — Stretched and roped 46 times to ensure the perfect pizza canvas is available on select varieties.
Pilot continues to invest in fresh food innovation, with plans to expand its pizza offerings to even more locations by the end of 2025. For the days when Pilot pizza fans can't make it to a store, the offering is available for delivery through DoorDash and other third-party delivery partners.
Knoxville-based Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day.