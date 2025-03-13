 Skip to main content

Pilot Welcomes Spring With Pizza Promotions

Road trippers can enjoy a combo deal and special limited-time offerings by the slice.
Angela Hanson
Pizza at Pilot
Pilot sold enough pizzas last year to cover 90 football fields.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot is offering drivers an equally satisfying and convenient deal as they prepare to set out on the open road for spring break. 

From now through May 12, guests at any participating Pilot location can pair two hearty slices of pizza with a free 20-ounce Coca-Cola bottle. The combo is designed to keep journeymakers fueled up and ready for the miles ahead, the company said. 

The timely offer comes as AAA predicts 41% of travelers will opt for road trips for their spring break travel.

"Pilot's hot, fresh and hearty pizza is the perfect pick-me-up that will fill drivers up and get them back out on the road in no time," said Sean Marrero, vice president of food and beverage at Pilot. "This spring, our guests can enjoy an unbeatable pairing of two slices and a free ice-cold Coke, perfect for spring break adventures, tackling the daily grind or anything in between."

Pilot sold enough pizzas last year to cover 90 football fields, according to the travel center operator. Highlights of the Pilot Pizza lineup include:

  • A bold variety of flavors — Ranging from classic options like Pepperoni to new limited-time offerings such as like Buffalo Chicken — which features seasoned chicken, tangy buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese and ranch on artisan crust — and Chicken Bacon Ranch, layered with rich and savory Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, creamy ranch dressing and a garlic butter crust.
  • Hot and ready by the slice — Perfectly portioned for those who seek a convenient, hearty meal during a busy day out on the road.
  • Fresh, hand-roped crust — Stretched and roped 46 times to ensure the perfect pizza canvas is available on select varieties.

Pilot continues to invest in fresh food innovation, with plans to expand its pizza offerings to even more locations by the end of 2025. For the days when Pilot pizza fans can't make it to a store, the offering is available for delivery through DoorDash and other third-party delivery partners.

Knoxville-based Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day.

