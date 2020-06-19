Pilot Co. Adjusts Operations as Restrictions Ease

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. is taking steps to ensure the safety of customers and employees alike as dining operations begin to resume in certain areas. All reopenings are taking place in accordance with state and local regulations.

Certain self-serve items have returned as permitted at select locations. This includes the hot grill at 250 sites and fresh soup at 200 sites.

The travel center operator has several special food and beverage offers in June. All customers can enjoy a free coffee on June 19 and a free fountain drink on June 25. Professional drivers can receive 25 percent off of Pilot Flying J fresh prepared food the week of June 15 and 50 percent off of wings, tenders and Subway foot-long sandwiches the week of June 22.

A full list of regional restrictions and dates is available here.

Pilot Co. is continuing to take all precautions in order to maintain cleanliness, health and safety, the company said. All employees are required to wear masks while working, and protective shields were installed at all owned and operated locations.

Masks and hand sanitizer will continue to be in stock and available for purchase.

The company also noted that its fuel supply remains very strong and it does not anticipate any diesel fuel shortages in the United States.

Based in Knoxville, Pilot Co. operates more than 750 retail locations in 44 states.