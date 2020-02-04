Pilot Co. Debuts Push4Points Program to Reward Professional Truck Drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. will thank professional drivers with the launch of Push4Points, a new program that gives them more points on diesel fuel purchases that can be used to save money on food, beverages and in-store items.

From April 1 through June 30, professional drivers can activate Push4Points in the Pilot Flying J mobile app to earn up to four points per gallon on every diesel fueling transaction.

"Nothing is more important to Pilot Co. than the safety of our guests and team members, and keeping our travel centers open, clean and fueling to serve North America's drivers," said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Co.

"As our country continues to navigate this difficult time, the resolve and dedication of the trucking industry and professional drivers continues to amaze all of us," he continued. "Our team has been working hard on our new Push4Points program and now, more than ever, we want to help drivers save money while they are away from their families and working overtime to supply our country. Thank you, drivers, for all you're doing to help keep our country moving."

Push4Points enables professional drivers to earn more points faster and reach maximum earnings after just six fills.

To participate in Push4Points, users need to download or open the Pilot Flying J app; sign in with a professional driver myRewards account; and push the "activate" button at the beginning of each month, through June.

Upon activating Push4Points for the month, professional drivers start at one point per gallon and automatically earn an additional half point per gallon, up to four points per gallon, with each qualifying fill of 75 diesel gallons or more at participating locations.

Points can be earned at more than 900 locations in the United States, including Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers and the One9 Fuel Network's variety of brands. When fueling at One9 Fuel Network sites, including Speedway commercial diesel lanes, drivers will earn an additional bonus point per gallon.

Points can be redeemed at company-owned and -operated locations — including Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers, EZ Trip, Mr. Fuel, Pride, Stamart and Xpress — for in-store savings on essentials such as food, beverages, merchandise, Wi-Fi, showers and Prime Parking.

Based in Knoxville, Pilot Co. operates more than 750 retail locations in 44 states.