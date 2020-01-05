Pilot Co. Launches New Fleet Card With Added Rewards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. launched Axle Fuel Card, a newly brand fleet card that offers fleets quick approvals, enhanced payment terms, money back rewards and loyalty benefits for their drivers.

"In the current environment, trucking companies and their drivers are facing unprecedented challenges as they work incredibly hard to supply our country," said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Co. "The majority of goods that we rely on every day are transported by truck and we are committed to doing everything we can to keep them moving.

"Through the new Axle Fuel Card, we're able to extend much-needed credit to the industry with added rewards for fleets and professional drivers," he continued. "Our goal is to provide fleets of all sizes with a reliable credit solution that fuels their business and enables them to focus on the road ahead."

The Axle Fuel Card is now accepted at 950-plus locations in the United States and Canada, including Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers, the One9 Fuel Network and at Pilot Flying J Truck Care Service Centers.

Users have quick access to lines of credit upon approval, and the it can be used for fuel purchases, truck care services and select truck merchandise as determined by each fleet.

Card benefits include:

No transaction, account management, annual or other hidden fees;

An enhanced online account portal with personal credit representative and sales representative;

Enhanced payment terms;

Money back rewards to go toward fuel purchases;

Driver perks, such as one bonus loyalty point per gallon when using Axle Fuel Card at Pilot and Flying J locations and two bonus loyalty points per gallon when using it at One9 Fuel Network locations; and

Pilot Flying J Truck Care Savings, including $30 off any tire or service, 10 percent off the Service Center hourly rate and no callout fee for roadside service.

Once the card is activated, professional drivers can add the Axle Fuel Card to their digital wallet in the Pilot Flying J app and select it when mobile fueling at a participating location to automatically earn loyalty points and save time at the pump.

Existing fleet members can still use the yellow fleet card and will receive access to the new rewards including truck care discounts, money back offerings and loyalty perks, the company said.

Customers will receive one invoice for all Pilot Flying J and One9 Fuel Network transactions and will have access to an enhanced online customer portal to make it easy to manage Axle Fuel Card accounts. The portal allows them to monitor fueling transactions, make payments, manage payment cards, lock fuel cards, set transaction limits, restrict products and/or locations, and more.

Based in Knoxville, Pilot Co. operates more than 950 retail locations in 44 states.