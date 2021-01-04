Pilot Co. Launches Revamped Loyalty Program & App

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. launched a revamped version of its mobile app and loyalty program, myRewards Plus. As a program specifically made for drivers, myRewards Plus will offer professional drivers, motorists and RV travelers ways to save money and time at every fuel stop in the Pilot Co. network.

"Now with myRewards Plus, we are able to provide drivers with more of what they need and want while on the road," said Mike Rodgers, chief technology officer at Pilot Co. "We are always working to enhance the experience for our guests and are introducing the myRewards Plus app to simplify how drivers can earn more, save more and make the most of their stops when they visit any of our locations."

Now able to be used at more than 1,000 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers and One9 Fuel Network locations, the myRewards Plus app brings together the award-winning features of the Pilot Flying J app and the company's myRewards card to create an enhanced digital loyalty program that rewards drivers with more when they join the app, the company said.

Benefits and features of the revamped program include:

More points: The ability to earn up to four points per commercial diesel gallon is now a permanent tiered points program for professional drivers. With each qualifying fill, the earnings level will increase by a half point per gallon up to four points. After six fills, drivers keep earning four points per gallon for the rest of the month. On average, this adds up to $450 worth of points per year that can be redeemed on Prime Parking, showers, supplies, food and drinks.

More savings: All drivers can save money on the road through exclusive daily and weekly offers on their favorite food, snacks, beverages and supplies. The drink club allows members to earn a free dispensed beverage or dispensed coffee on every 10th purchase. Professional drivers can also still earn shower credits and Shower Power with myRewards Plus.

More convenience: These features help drivers plan ahead and save time at every stop. They include trip planning with navigation and location amenity filters, contactless payments and digital receipts. Professional drivers can easily reserve showers, book Prime Parking spaces and initiate mobile fueling from the comfort of their cabs.

"Our goal is to help guests along their journey with clean locations, friendly team members, money-saving rewards and useful tools that make road travel easier," Rodgers said. "Especially today, the need for utility features that promote health and safety, such as digital receipts, touchless payments and mobile fueling, are critically important and we will continue to explore more ways to expand our app's capabilities."

Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Co. supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and its network consists of more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers and 6,200 diesel lanes.