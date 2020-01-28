Pilot Co. Makes Its App Available in Spanish

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. is making its mobile app more inclusive to professional drivers and customers.

The recently released 5.7.0 version of the Pilot Co. mobile app is now available in Spanish. The mobile app is available on iOS and Android.

According to the 2017 U.S. Census Bureau, among younger truckers under age 35, more of them are women and Hispanic than their older counterparts age 55 and older, Pilot Co. reported.

Other updates to the app include:

Enhanced wallet and mobile fueling fraud security;

The ability to store up to five payment cards in the mobile wallet;

Store type map filter and filter by all locations (Pilot, Flying J and/or One9); and

Notification of usual activity (a maximum of four mobile attempts/transactions in a rolling 24 hours).

Headquartered in Knoxville, the Pilot Co.'s travel center network includes Pilot, Flying J and One9 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 630 restaurants, 73,000 truck parking spaces, 5,200 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers.