Pilot Co. Names New Leadership

Lillo has been an integral part of the Berkshire Hathaway Energy family of businesses for more than 25 years. He has significant expertise in enhancing financial controls, managing risk and driving responsible value creation.

"Pilot Co. has become one of the most future-forward companies in our industry. Adam's energy expertise, leadership and focus on customer satisfaction will help ensure Pilot Co. remains a pillar of North America's transportation ecosystem for decades to come," said Greg Abel, vice chair, non-insurance operations for Berkshire Hathaway. "From the beginning of our journey together, Berkshire Hathaway recognized Pilot Co. as a strong business that was well-positioned for the long term and was backed by an innovative and hardworking team. I am confident Adam and Joe have a solid platform from which to propel the company forward."

As the nation's largest travel center network, Pilot Co. has continued to expand its footprint and prepare for the future of travel, including an investment of $1 billion in its New Horizons store modernization initiative and installing a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle fast chargers at many of its locations across the country.

Pilot Co.'s energy division is operating at record highs to fuel its growing travel center network and support its customers through the industry's energy transformation.

"It's an honor to join the Pilot family and to lead such an influential company that has fueled millions of journeys over the past 65 years," Wright said. "Pilot remains focused on meeting the unique needs of our pro drivers, fleets, guests and team members while advancing a strong company strategy that positions us for the future."

The Haslam family continues to be an integral part of the company with 20 percent ownership and James A. Haslam II, founder of Pilot Co., and James A. "Jimmy" Haslam III as members of the board.

"I want to thank Shameek and Kevin for all that they have done for Pilot Co. They have been instrumental in leading our over 30,000 team members through several years of growth and innovation," Jimmy Haslam said. "While we express our utmost gratitude to them, I also want to welcome Adam, Joe and their families to Pilot Co. and to the Knoxville community."

Pilot Co. will remain headquartered in Knoxville.

Founded in 1958, Pilot Co. has grown its network to more than 870 locations serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day and providing more than 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. It has the third largest tanker fleet in North America with more than 1,500 trucks that supply approximately 14 billion gallons of fuel per year and provide hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector.

As a fuel and energy leader, Pilot Co. is the largest provider of biodiesel and renewable fuels and is paving the way to the future by developing an EV charging network and low carbon fueling alternatives. The Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network provides smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with a variety of fueling locations that offer everyday value, convenience, credit and perks.

Pilot Co. is a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.