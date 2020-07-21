Pilot Co. to Start 2021 With New CEO at the Helm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. CEO Jimmy Haslam is handing the reins over to a new leader as he moves to chairman of the board next year.

As Haslam takes on a new role, Shameek Konar, the company's chief strategy officer, will become CEO effective Jan. 1, 2021. James (Jim) Haslam, who founded the family-operated company, will become chairman emeritus.

Konar's transition to CEO will continue over the next six months.

"Since day one with Pilot in 2017, Shameek has shown his dedication to advancing our company and the industry," Jimmy Haslam said. "Shameek has successfully launched and grown our Pilot Energy business and become a key member of our leadership team. His knowledge of the energy sector, including expertise in the acquisition, development and operations of infrastructure assets and resources, and his deep appreciation of Pilot's culture and values are a few of the reasons why we chose him to be our next CEO. We have full confidence that Shameek will continue to grow the legacy of our family's business."

Konar brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the energy and commodity market focusing on acquiring, integrating and optimizing assets. He has a degree in economics and mathematics from St. Stephens College in India and a doctorate in economics and finance from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

"Thanks to Jimmy and Ken Parent's leadership, we are well positioned for what's ahead and have an incredible team to get us there," Konar said. "When joining the Pilot family, I was immediately drawn to the strong culture that Jimmy and the entire Haslam family created.

"As CEO, I will be deeply committed to keeping those values in place and investing in our team, while also working to better serve our guests, advance our goals and continue to strategically grow the business," he added.