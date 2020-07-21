Pilot Co. to Start 2021 With New CEO at the Helm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. CEO Jimmy Haslam is handing the reins over to a new leader as he moves to chairman of the board next year.
As Haslam takes on a new role, Shameek Konar, the company's chief strategy officer, will become CEO effective Jan. 1, 2021. James (Jim) Haslam, who founded the family-operated company, will become chairman emeritus.
Konar's transition to CEO will continue over the next six months.
"Since day one with Pilot in 2017, Shameek has shown his dedication to advancing our company and the industry," Jimmy Haslam said. "Shameek has successfully launched and grown our Pilot Energy business and become a key member of our leadership team. His knowledge of the energy sector, including expertise in the acquisition, development and operations of infrastructure assets and resources, and his deep appreciation of Pilot's culture and values are a few of the reasons why we chose him to be our next CEO. We have full confidence that Shameek will continue to grow the legacy of our family's business."
Konar brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the energy and commodity market focusing on acquiring, integrating and optimizing assets. He has a degree in economics and mathematics from St. Stephens College in India and a doctorate in economics and finance from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.
"Thanks to Jimmy and Ken Parent's leadership, we are well positioned for what's ahead and have an incredible team to get us there," Konar said. "When joining the Pilot family, I was immediately drawn to the strong culture that Jimmy and the entire Haslam family created.
"As CEO, I will be deeply committed to keeping those values in place and investing in our team, while also working to better serve our guests, advance our goals and continue to strategically grow the business," he added.
Effective immediately, Konar will take on additional responsibilities, including the management of technology, human resources, finance and legal. The real estate team will continue to report to Jimmy Haslam and the store operations and development teams will continue to report to Ken Parent, president.
As CEO, store operations and development will be added to Konar's role in 2021.
Also in January, Parent will become senior advisor to the CEO and the chairman, providing guidance on strategy and key priorities for the company. During his time with the company, he helped Pilot achieve significant growth through the development of successful systems and processes, as well as building an outstanding leadership team.
The rest of Pilot's management team will stay in place.
As a family operated company for 62 years, the Haslam family will continue to be involved. Whitney Haslam Johnson will continue to serve as chief experience officer and member of the board, and Bill Haslam will serve on the board.
Based in Knoxville, Pilot is one of the country's largest operators of travel centers with more than 950 locations. It supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers.
The One9 Fuel Network provides fleets and professional drivers with more places to stop at a variety of fueling locations. Pilot's energy division supplies fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.