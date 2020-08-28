Pilot Co. & TravelCenters of America Honor Professional Drivers in Month-Long Campaigns

"Professional drivers deserve our gratitude every day," said Shameek Konar, chief strategy officer of Pilot Co. "The last few months have shown the world how essential these men and women are to our economy and day-to-day life. On behalf of our 28,000 team members, we want to thank all professional drivers for their tireless work to supply goods across North America. To show our appreciation, we invite professional drivers to stop in for a free drink every day in September."

From Sept. 1-30, professional drivers can access a variety of exclusive offers, including:

Free drinks every day;

Free showers all month, with September Shower Power after one 75-plus gallon fills;

The ability to earn up to four points per gallon when activating Push4Points; and

Free JPRO diagnostics test at Pilot Flying J Truck Care service centers.

To redeem the promotions, professional drivers can save the offers in the Pilot Flying J app and visit any of the 750 company-operated stores in the United States, including Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers, Pilot Flying J Truck Care locations, and participating One9 Fuel Network locations.

Full details are available at pilotflyingj.com/driver-appreciation.

Based in Knoxville, Pilot Co. operates more than 750 retail locations in 44 states.

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) will launch the TA Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes for all UltraONE members on Sept. 1. Professional drivers who are members of the UltraONE loyalty program can make a fuel or truck service purchase or swipe their loyalty card at the kiosk to become eligible for multiple prizes chosen specifically for drivers.

To make the sweepstakes more special, TA surveyed professional drivers to learn what kinds of prizes they would enjoy.

One swipe per day will count for the sweepstakes, with drivers being chosen at random to win one of the following:

Grand prize of 1,500,000 UltraONE loyalty points (one winner)

Winner's choice of an Indian Scout Bobber Motorcycle or Men's or Ladies Rolex Watch (one winner)

Two airline tickets to anywhere in the continental United States, plus a $500 gift card (one winner)

50,000 UltraONE loyalty points (70 winners)

Additionally, during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, TA is honoring drivers by offering extra loyalty points and other deals:

Double Points Day is on Wednesday, Sept. 16, when all fuel purchases will receive double the loyalty point value.

Shower costs will be reduced by 50 percent when booked through the TruckSmart app from Sept. 14-18.

Other special deals found in the TruckSmart mobile app from Sept. 14-18.

"We are truly grateful to serve the millions of professional drivers who play such an important role in this nation, and the challenges of 2020 have certainly proven the sacrifice and commitment that professional drivers embody," said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. "We are proud and humbled to be part of their everyday lives and will continue working diligently to ensure we're their home away from home."

Westlake-based TravelCenters of America has locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. It also operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.