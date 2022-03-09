Pilot Co. Unveils $1B Nationwide Initiative to Overhaul Its Stores for the Future of Travel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. is embarking on a three-year, $1 billion initiative to overhaul hundreds of its travel centers across the country and improve the Pilot experience for customers and employees alike.

Known as New Horizons, the project will include full remodels of more than 400 Pilot and Flying J locations and upgrades at several more locations as part of the company's largest investment in store modernization yet.

"It is a tremendous mile-marker forward for our company in providing a consistently exceptional experience for our team members and our guests," said Whitney Johnson, the company's chief experience officer.

To plan New Horizons, Pilot sought out thorough feedback from customers and team members. Based on their responses, the company designed complete store overhauls that will include remodeled showers and restrooms, improved driver-focused amenities, expanded kitchen and dining areas, expanded digital engagement, and installation of the latest in fueling and retail technology.

"For 63 years, we've been proud to fuel millions of journeys and as we have done since our founding, we will continue to evolve the travel center experience to meet the changing needs of our guests and team members," said Pilot CEO Shameek Konar. "We are listening to what our guests want most at our locations and how we can improve our offerings to make their travels easier and more enjoyable. New Horizons will incorporate this feedback as we overhaul our entire network to deliver on what our guests value today and prepare our stores for the future."

The first phase of the project is already underway, with 50-plus Pilot and Flying J travel centers slated for renovation in 2022. Multiple phases will follow as the company progresses its store design and incorporates new innovations.