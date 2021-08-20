Pilot Flying J Brings Fall-Inspired Flavors to Coffee Lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is welcoming autumn with new fall-inspired coffee flavors.

The travel center operator kicked off the fall flavors on Aug. 10 with Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice and Apple Cider cappuccino. The new Bourbon Pecan coffee and Apple Pie cold brew will make their debut on Sept. 7, followed by Pumpkin Pie Spice creamer on Sept. 17.

These seasonal beverages will be offered at more than 600 participating Pilot Flying J U.S. locations through October until supplies last.

"We say if you can't beat the heat, then join us for a taste of fall," said Jamie King, senior director of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. "There's more than just pumpkin in our fall line-up for those who want to branch out and try something new like our Bourbon Pecan coffee or Apple Pie cold brew. Stop in at one of our convenient locations on your route and try one for free when pairing it with one of our seasonal pumpkin treats or our jumbo breakfast burrito."

Along with the arrival of seasonal favorites, Pilot Flying J is offering two limited-time, in-app deals for a free beverage with purchase. The two week-long deals in the myRewards Plus app include:

"The Ultimate Pumpkin Pair": From Aug. 16-22, a free cup of hot or cold dispensed coffee, any size, with the purchase of the limited-time pumpkin cake. The deal is available at more than 600 participating Pilot Flying J locations.

Spice up the morning: From Aug. 23-29, purchase a new jumbo breakfast burrito and get a free cup of hot or cold dispensed coffee, any size. This is available at more than 300 participating Pilot Flying J locations.

Knoxville-based Pilot Flying J's travel center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants. Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Co. family of brands.