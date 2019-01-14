Pilot Flying J Deploying Transformational Store Architecture Solution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is deploying a transformational store architecture solution, NCR Software Defined Store (NCR SDS) enabled by Zynstra, creating infrastructure across the entire store to reduce costs and optimize operations for faster innovation.

NCR SDS virtualizes back and front office store technology with intelligent automation to significantly reduce the number of servers and hardware to maintain, simplifying maintenance and enabling systems to operate on multiple devices.

"Store IT infrastructures today are complex and expensive to maintain," said Mike Rodgers, chief strategy and information officer at Pilot Flying J. "By shifting our store infrastructure from a hardware centric to a software focused approach, we will be able to increase our speed-of-service, quickly deploy upgrades across our network of stores and add new features and innovations including cloud-enabled services across our chain."

NCR has been working with Zynstra to bring proven virtualization technology with centralized management to the retail industry. The new software provides retailers with the ability to optimize their store technology costs while accelerating the digital transformation path for their stores, according to Zynstra.

"One of the biggest challenges retailers face today is dealing with legacy IT infrastructures that simply can’t keep up with the pace of the business," said David Wilkinson, senior vice president and general manager Retail at NCR. "With NCR Software Defined Store, we help our retailers move to the cloud and add new applications and services quickly, so that they can increase the speed-to-market while lowering their overall total costs of ownership."

NCR will showcase Software Defined Store in addition to digital-first solutions at NRF 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York from Jan. 13-15.

Atlanta-based NCR Corp. is a software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries.

Pilot Flying J is headquartered in Knoxville. It operates more than 750 retail locations in 44 states.