Pilot Flying J Entices App Downloads With Free Pizza

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In celebration of National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, Pilot Flying J is offering guests a free slice of its "Unexpectedly Awesome" PJ Fresh Pizza.

Beginning Feb. 8, guests who download the myPilot app will find an offer for a free slice of PJ Fresh Pizza that can be redeemed at more than 250 participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers on Feb. 9. PJ Fresh Pizza is made with 100-percent real mozzarella cheese and a wide variety of toppings.

"Come celebrate National Pizza Day with a delicious slice on the house," said Shannon Johnson, vice president of food innovation for Pilot Flying J. "Hand crafted in-house using fresh ingredients, we are confident we have the highest quality pizza on the interstate."

The National Pizza Day free slice promotion at Pilot and Flying J travel centers is valid for customers in the U.S. and Canada. Guests can save the offer to their myRewards card using the myPilot app and then redeem it in-store using their myRewards card at check out.

Each year, guests who visit Pilot and Flying J travel centers consume more than 17 million slices of PJ Fresh Pizza. Fan favorites include Pepperoni, Mega Meat and Loaded Omelet Breakfast Pizza, as well as limited-time favorite Chicken Bacon Alfredo, according to the travel center operator.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states.