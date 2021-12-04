​Pilot Flying J Expands Its Breakfast Menu With Premium Offerings 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is enhancing its "unexpectedly awesome" breakfast menu with new creations that are chef-approved and made in-house daily with quality ingredients.

Four new premium breakfast sandwiches that will kickstart guests' mornings are prepared with fresh savory eggs, rich natural cheeses, and a selection of Tennessee-made Goolsby Sausage patty or Tyson bacon. They are:

Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit: The tried-and-true breakfast sandwich got even bigger, featuring new sausage that is 25 percent bigger and the biscuit is fluffier.

Sausage, egg and cheese croissant: The sandwich includes a premium croissant and the larger sausage patty.

Bacon, egg and cheese biscuit: A classic breakfast sandwich with crispy Tyson bacon and complimented by a fluffier biscuit.

Bacon, egg and cheese French toast: Unlike a typical breakfast sandwich, this sweet and savory creation has two French toast rounds with cinnamon swirl in every bite.

"Our guests asked for even better breakfast and we took the challenge by introducing four new breakfast sandwiches that give an extra satisfying start to the day," said Shannon Johnson, senior executive chef for Pilot Flying J. "When you're on the road, a fresh meal made with quality ingredients is all the fuel you need to reach your destination. With these new additions to our unexpectedly awesome menu, there's no debate that our breakfast is worth stopping for."

The new sandwiches join more than 10 offers on Pilot Flying J's morning menu, which also includes a jumbo smoked chicken burrito, jumbo brisket burrito, loaded omelet pizza, sausage gravy pizza, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage patties, breakfast potatoes, tater tots, and oatmeal.

Breakfast is served each day from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. at participating locations.

From April 5-11, guests can save $1 off any new breakfast sandwich by redeeming the offer in the myRewardsPlus mobile app at any of the 300 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.

Based in Knoxville, the Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.