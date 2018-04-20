Pilot Flying J Expands Network in West Texas
KNXOVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is expanding its network in West Texas with three new travel centers opening this spring in the Permian Basin.
"Pilot Flying J is thrilled to serve the Reeves and Winkler County communities and contribute to the local economy with our new travel centers," Pilot Flying J President Ken Parent said. "Our goal at Pilot Flying J is to connect people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. By expanding our network in the Permian Basin, we are bringing the best service and amenities available on the road to deliver convenience, quality, comfort and added value to area residents and those traveling through the region."
Located in the Midland/Odessa region of Texas, the Permian Basin has long been one of the most important oil and gas-producing areas of the United States.
The three travel centers are located in Orla, Kermit, and Pecos. They will bring approximately 150 local jobs and are expected to contribute $5.8 million annually in state and local tax revenues.
The Pilot Travel Center in Orla was the first of the three to open, welcoming its first customer on April 14. It is the first truck stop along U.S. Highway 285 between Carlsbad, N.M., and Pecos, Texas, according to Pilot Flying J.
The Pilot Travel Center in Kermit opens its doors on April 21, and the Pecos location — the company's second in the town — will follow in the coming weeks.
The travel centers will bring full amenities and provide 84 truck parking spaces.
- PJ Fresh
- Dunkin' Donuts Express
- 50 truck parking spots
- Six diesel lanes, two RV lanes and 10 gas fueling positions
- Three showers
- CAT scale
- Western Union
- PJ Fresh
- Dunkin' Donuts Express
- 25 truck parking spots
- Six diesel lanes and 12 gas fueling positions
- Three showers
- CAT scale
- Western Union
- PJ Fresh
- Dunkin' Donuts Express
- Nine truck parking spots
- Five diesel lanes and 10 gas fueling positions
- Public laundry
- CAT scale
- Western Union
Unique to these openings, Pilot Flying J is providing permanent housing to 94 team members that relocated to the Pecos and Kermit areas from other regions of Texas.
Cumulatively, Pilot Flying J's footprint in Texas will grow to 76 locations, including travel centers, dealers and card locks — the most of any U.S. state. To support this growth, as the fourth-largest tanker fleet in the nation, Pilot Flying J is also hiring approximately 140 crude, fuel and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) drivers in the state this year.
In addition to opening three new travel centers in the Permian Basin, Pilot Flying J is enhancing its existing location in Pecos, which opened in 1989.
As part of the company's 2017 commitment to invest $485 million over the next five years in upgrades to its network of existing stores, the Flying J Travel Center located at 100 E Pinehurst will provide an improved guest experience with new restrooms, enhancements to food and deli, and additions to retail including a shop-in-shop experience from Bass Pro Shops, offering customers access to a selection of Bass Pro merchandise and its RedHead clothing line.
The existing location will better serve area residents and the traveling public with its expanded amenities, while continuing to offer professional drivers 200 parking spaces, 12 diesel fueling lanes and nine showers, according to Pilot Flying J.
Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, roadside assistance available at 145-plus locations nationwide as part of its Truck Care program, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops.
The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering DEF at the pump.