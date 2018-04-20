Pilot Flying J Expands Network in West Texas

KNXOVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is expanding its network in West Texas with three new travel centers opening this spring in the Permian Basin.

"Pilot Flying J is thrilled to serve the Reeves and Winkler County communities and contribute to the local economy with our new travel centers," Pilot Flying J President Ken Parent said. "Our goal at Pilot Flying J is to connect people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. By expanding our network in the Permian Basin, we are bringing the best service and amenities available on the road to deliver convenience, quality, comfort and added value to area residents and those traveling through the region."

Located in the Midland/Odessa region of Texas, the Permian Basin has long been one of the most important oil and gas-producing areas of the United States.

The three travel centers are located in Orla, Kermit, and Pecos. They will bring approximately 150 local jobs and are expected to contribute $5.8 million annually in state and local tax revenues.

The Pilot Travel Center in Orla was the first of the three to open, welcoming its first customer on April 14. It is the first truck stop along U.S. Highway 285 between Carlsbad, N.M., and Pecos, Texas, according to Pilot Flying J.

The Pilot Travel Center in Kermit opens its doors on April 21, and the Pecos location — the company's second in the town — will follow in the coming weeks.

The travel centers will bring full amenities and provide 84 truck parking spaces.