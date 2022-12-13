Pilot Flying J Extends Fuel Discount Through the Holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. is spreading seasonal cheer and helping road travelers by extending its 10-cent fuel discount through the rest of the year.

Members of Pilot's myRewards Plus loyalty program can enjoy the discount through Dec. 31, helping them to go farther as they travel during the holidays.

Users of the myRewards Plus app can also enjoy daily deals on drinks, snacks and merchandise at no additional cost for signing up.

The 10-cent discount applies to every gallon of gas purchased at participating travel centers and was originally scheduled to run from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, as Convenience Store News reported. Pilot launched the fuel discount alongside more in-store savings via the myRewards Plus app deals to meet high fuel demand and help travelers continue their journeys on the road.

Pilot is also offering a special holiday meal until the end of December. It includes brown sugar-glazed ham, mashed sweet potatoes and classic cornbread stuffing. Drivers can save 25 percent on the meal through the myRewards Plus app.

Additionally, the company's new seasonal coffee flavors include white Chocolate Candy Cane Hot Chocolate and Peppermint Mocha Creamer.

Pilot Flying J also offers last-minute holiday gifts. Toys, seasonal clothes, special e-gift cards and more are available for shopping on the go. Professional drivers can adopt an elf off the shelf to keep them company on their drives.

Pilot is also offering the deal of one free 20-ounce Monster energy drink with the purchase of one hot honey pepperoni pizza.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Co. supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and its network consists of more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers and 6,200 diesel lanes.