Pilot Flying J Introduces Paid Gender-Neutral Parental Leave

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J now provides paid, gender-neutral parental leave as part of its benefit package.

Effective Sept. 1, both full- and part-time employees who have at least one year of service with the travel center operator and have worked at least 1,250 hours in the past 12 months can enjoy six weeks of 100 percent paid parental leave.

"As a family-owned business that is one of the country's largest private companies, it is critical that we support our team members with growing families," said Pilot Flying J President Ken Parent. "We recognize the importance of focusing on your family's well-being and that welcoming a new family member can be an exciting and stressful time. We strongly believe that paid parental leave for both mothers and fathers is a much-needed benefit, especially for hourly workers in the retail and convenience store industries and we are proud to provide this benefit to our team members."

The company noted that according to the U.S. Department of Labor, as of March 2018, just 17 percent of all civilian workers had access to paid family leave and in the retail industry, only 7 percent have it. Additionally, seven out of 10 fathers in the United States that did take parental leave used only 10 days or less.

In addition to paid parental leave, Pilot Flying J's benefit packages includes weekly pay; paid time off; 401k contributions; tuition assistance; and comprehensive and affordable medical plans for full-time team members, including a $10 per week plan for hourly employees.

Employees also have access to mentoring programs, a career path tool and professional skills development. Pilot Flying J provides a fully equipped gym at its headquarters, low cost gym membership plans, and a well-being app with challenges and sweepstakes to engage with team members in their commitment to health.

Knoxville-based Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations across 44 states. The company is No. 19 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.