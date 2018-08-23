Pilot Flying J Joins Large-Scale Carrier Rewards Program

KNOXVILLE. Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is teaming up with J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., a subsidiary of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., as well as SiriusXM and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. to create a rewards program for Carrier 360 by J.B. Hunt, a component of the company's J.B. Hunt 360 technology solution.

J.B. Hunt 360 is designed to help carriers save money, spend more time driving, and have an overall better experience. J.B. Hunt 360 Perks, the new rewards program, is part of the company's ongoing effort to leverage experience and technology to develop the most efficient transportation systems in North America, the company said.

Carriers and their drivers will have the opportunity to receive fuel discounts, Pilot myRewards points, discounts on SiriusXM truck radios, and complimentary SiriusXM subscriptions by purchasing diesel fuel at participating Pilot and Flying J locations in the United States using a J.B. Hunt 360 fuel card.

They can also receive discounts on preventive maintenance, labor, parts and tires from Pilot Flying J Truck Care along with discounts on Goodyear products and services.

"Our company drivers and independent contractors, including third party carriers and owner-operators, are a large part of J.B. Hunt's continued growth and success," said John Roberts, president and CEO at J.B. Hunt. "This program focuses on providing carriers and their drivers with great opportunities to succeed.

"J.B. Hunt 360 Perks brings together J.B. Hunt, a leader in the transportation industry, and three of the biggest names in their respective trades to create what we believe is the best and most comprehensive rewards program available. This program includes discounts on brands and services carriers use every day," he added.

As Pilot Flying J, SiriusXM and Goodyear have integrated their incentives into Carrier 360, participants can view their Pilot myRewards account, access their J.B. Hunt 360 Perks account information, sign up for SiriusXM and check out the latest offerings from Goodyear from within the platform. They can also use the app to complete fuel purchases and earn additional Pilot myRewards points.

"Pilot Flying J is excited to enhance our long-standing collaboration with J.B. Hunt to offer a wide variety of savings to carriers using Carrier 360," said Pilot Flying J CEO Jimmy Haslam. "J.B. Hunt and Pilot Flying J are bringing our like-minded technologies and driver-centric philosophies together to expand our mutual commitment to the trucking industry in innovative ways."

J.B. Hunt 360 Perks participants earn 18 cents off the credit price per gallon of diesel fuel from participating Pilot and Flying J travel center locations in the U.S., and rivers for participating carriers can earn up to five Pilot myRewards points for each gallon of diesel fuel.

Participants also get discounted rates on SiriusXM radios for their trucks and can earn complimentary access to SiriusXM's All Access subscription package when they fuel an average of 600 diesel gallons every 30 days at participating U.S. Pilot and Flying J locations.

Based in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, roadside assistance available at more than 145 locations nationwide as part of its Truck Care program, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops.