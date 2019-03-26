Pilot Flying J Launching New Mobile App

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Travel center operator Pilot Flying J is personalizing, simplifying and improving its guest experience with the launch of the newly redesigned myPilot mobile app.

Launching in early April, the app is designed with drivers in mind, to save users time and money with a more personalized experience tailored to drivers' type of travel, location, preferences and needs.

The new myPilot mobile app will now house features specifically geared toward three different driver profiles:

The professional driver;

The auto traveler; and

The RV customer.

"Based on this selection, we then are able to offer the user a fully customized interaction with the app across the home screen and its features based on geographic location, preferred stops and amenities," Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Information Officer Mike Rodgers explained during the Pilot Flying J Voice of the Industry Call held March 25.

To create the new app, Pilot Flying J engaged with actual drivers at its travel centers and asked specifically what is important to them and what they find most useful to save time and money.