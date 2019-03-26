Pilot Flying J Launching New Mobile App
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Travel center operator Pilot Flying J is personalizing, simplifying and improving its guest experience with the launch of the newly redesigned myPilot mobile app.
Launching in early April, the app is designed with drivers in mind, to save users time and money with a more personalized experience tailored to drivers' type of travel, location, preferences and needs.
The new myPilot mobile app will now house features specifically geared toward three different driver profiles:
- The professional driver;
- The auto traveler; and
- The RV customer.
"Based on this selection, we then are able to offer the user a fully customized interaction with the app across the home screen and its features based on geographic location, preferred stops and amenities," Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Information Officer Mike Rodgers explained during the Pilot Flying J Voice of the Industry Call held March 25.
To create the new app, Pilot Flying J engaged with actual drivers at its travel centers and asked specifically what is important to them and what they find most useful to save time and money.
Other features and capabilities of the new myPilot mobile app include:
- An intelligent interface with updated navigation and homepage.
- Streamlined onboarding and registration, where users self-select their driver profile, which can be switched between profiles. For example, if a professional driver also is an RVer, or an auto traveler also takes RV trips.
- A method center to communicate with drivers regarding weather alerts, new app features or alerts regarding Pilot Flying J travel centers.
- Automatic updates, changing views on and off property to adapt to the offers and amenities associated with the nearest Pilot Flying J travel center.
Specifically applicable to professional drivers, the new app also allows them to call Pilot Flying J Truck Care at the push of a button. Plus, they can easily plan their routes with improved location listings and saved preferences, and reduce time searching for parking with Prime Parking reservations in the app.
Recognizing when professional drivers arrive on a property, the modified home screen delivers time-saving features like mobile fueling, shower reservations and saved offers. Additionally, a new message inbox and transaction history simplifies doing business from the road.
To celebrate the launch of the new myPilot app, Pilot Flying J will offer exclusive in-app deals throughout the month of April.
Based in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J operates 750 retail locations in 44 states.