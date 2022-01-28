Pilot Flying J Partners With GNC to Boost Health & Wellness Category

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is boosting its health and wellness offerings through a new partnership with GNC. The health and wellness brand is now providing five one-the-go GNC essentials at 645 Pilot locations across the country.

Professional truck drivers and everyday travelers can purchase products such as GNC Melatonin 5 mg, GNC Immune Defense Gummy, GNC Women's Multivitamin Energy & Metabolism, GNC Mega Men Gummy Multivitamin and GNC Men's Staminol Daily Male Performance Formula at participating travel centers.

"With the availability of these GNC products in Pilot Flying J Travel Centers, we're able to provide more convenient and accessible ways for our customers to prioritize wellness," said Josh Burris, CEO of GNC. "Pilot Flying J is all about on-the-go convenience and with the introduction of our essential products, guests will have additional options to meet their wellness needs. We look forward to a longstanding partnership that will help support the trucking industry, professional drivers, local communities and travelers to live well."

Pilot Flying J is offering customers an exclusive coupon for 25 percent off GNC products from now until Feb. 27. Members of myRewards Plus can redeem the coupon by saving the limited-time offer in the program's mobile app and scanning the app or their myRewards card at time of purchase.

"Our partnership with GNC, a leading brand in wellness products, furthers our mission to provide our guests with the top products and services to fuel their journeys," said Brian Ferguson, chief merchant for Pilot Flying J. "Now more than ever it's vital that our on-the-go guests have convenient access to essential supplements and high-quality products that promote health and wellness. We are thrilled to offer GNC products at our stores across the United States."

Knoxville-based Pilot Flying J has more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces. It is part of the Pilot Company family of brands.