Pilot Flying J Serves Up Promo for National Pizza Day 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is serving free slices of its "unexpectedly awesome pizza" for National Pizza Day.

On Feb. 9, guests who download or open the Pilot Flying J mobile app will find an exclusive one-time National Pizza Day offer redeemable at more than 350 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers. The offer is valid with the purchase of any-size fountain drink.

"Come enjoy a slice of the freshest pizza on the interstate to celebrate National Pizza Day," said Jamie King, senior director of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. "Our pizzas are baked daily and available in an assortment of recipes, so there's something for every pizza lover."

Prepared with a signature roped crust and made with real ingredients, the travel center operator offers six pizza favorites, including cheese, pepperoni, mega meat, supreme, sausage gravy and loaded omelet. Guests can also choose a slice from the limited-time pie, buffalo chicken.

Based in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J’s network includes 750-plus locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, and 6,200 diesel lanes. It also provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart.