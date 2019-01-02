Pilot Flying J Sets $1M Goal for Second Annual 'Life is Why We Give' Campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In honor of American Heart Month, Pilot Flying J is setting a goal to raise $1 million in February to support the American Heart Association (AHA).

As part of the company's commitment to giving back, Pilot Flying J is kicking off its second year of the "Life is Why We Give" campaign across its travel centers and convenience stores.

Last year, Pilot Flying J raised $981,000 in support of AHA's mission — ranking among the top five national fundraisers for AHA's Life is Why We Give campaign.

"Everyone should be able to live a longer, healthier life — and that reason is why Pilot Flying J gives," said Mike Rodgers, senior vice president, chief strategy and information officer at Pilot Flying J and AHA board member. "Last year, we began this journey to bring heart health awareness to our guests and team members across the country, and we are honored to support American Heart Association's Life is Why We Give campaign again this year.

"We were personally touched and inspired by the stories shared and the incredible generosity shown in support of such an important cause which affects so many of our loved ones. This year, we hope to continue this momentum and provide different ways for our guests and team members to help contribute to a healthier tomorrow," he added.

During the month, Pilot Flying J's fundraising initiatives include:

Paper heart icons: $1, $3 and $5 red hearts will be available at all locations for purchase. The full amount purchased will be donated directly to the AHA.

Purchase round up: Guests can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar. Pilot Flying J will donate the full amount of each round-up to the AHA. Certain purchases, including fuel and fuel additives, and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs, are not eligible for round-up contributions.

Donate online: A donation A donation link will be available on the Pilot Flying J website throughout the month to provide guests another convenient way to donate.

Recognizing that diet and exercise are essential components in preventing heart disease, Pilot Flying J launched its new "Commit to Fit" program in January. The program focuses on enhancing team members' overall well being in five areas of health: physical, nutritional, sleep, emotional and financial.

Throughout February, the company will feature deals on healthier food and beverage options with exclusive offers in the Pilot Flying J app and with a buy-one get-one free Thungry deal on healthy snacks including Wonderful Pistachios and select protein bars with a beverage purchase.

Knoxville-based Pilot Flying J operates more than 750 retail locations in 44 states.