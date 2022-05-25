Pilot Flying J Targets Road Trippers With $50,000 Fuel Giveaway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is celebrating the unofficial start of summer on Friday, May 27, National Road Trip Day, by offering a $50,000 fuel giveaway and summer deals.

With more Americans anxious to make up lost vacation time, recent surveys suggest an overwhelming majority prefer driving as the leading choice for reaching their summer destinations, stated Pilot Flying J, which is asking consumers to posttheir road trip memories and photos on Pilot Flying J's Facebook for the chance to win a $500 gift card as part of the fuel giveaway.

"When it comes to making summer memories, half the fun is how you get there," said Jason Nordin, chief operator for Pilot Flying J. "Many Americans are ready to enjoy a summer getaway and we are anticipating road trips to be one of the primary ways families choose to travel this year. Pilot Flying J is excited to welcome drivers, whether they are staying closer to home or trekking cross country, as the ultimate place to stock up on road trip essentials."

Pilot Flying J will also offer daily chances for travelers to win $500 Pilot gas cards. To enter, customers need to visit Pilot Flying J's Facebook page from May 25 to 29 to share road trip favorites, memories, and photos.

In addition to the giveaways, road trippers can tailor their trip routes and save as they go with special offers and three cents off a gallon of gas and auto diesel by using Pilot Flying J's myRewards Plus app. Deals in the app include daily offers on drinks, snacks and merchandise, as well as 'summer sizzler' buy-one-get-one-free offers every week, stated the company.

Anticipating an increase in travel, Pilot Flying J is actively hiring more than 10,000 team members at its travel centers across the country. In March, the company announced a $1 billion initiative, New Horizons, to remodel and enhance more than 400 locations over the next few years. This project is part of the company's commitment to an excellent experience at its stores and is actively underway with several Pilot and Flying travel centers completing remodels this summer.

Pilot Travel Centers LLC, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service via Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.

Open 24 hours per day, seven days per week, Pilot Flying J offers fresh food, premium snacks and drinks for all ages, an array of gear, toys, souvenirs and clothing, health and wellness items, and clean facilities and restrooms.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Co. family of brands. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Co. is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies.