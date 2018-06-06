Pilot Flying J's Prescription for Improving Truck Drivers' Health

At the UrgentCareTravel clinics, drivers can make primary care visits and receive services like flu and tetanus shots. The clinics also provide a place for drivers to get their Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals, which are required for every driver on the road today.

Additionally, personalized care plans are available at the clinics and are specifically designed for drivers who are managing common chronic diseases like hypertension.

Most drivers, according to Strobin, are not offered benefits by their companies and are therefore on their own in finding a health plan. UrgentCareTravel offers a Health Network program that has neither age nor pre-existing condition restrictions. While it’s not an insurance plan, it does enable drivers to take advantage of a variety of services for a flat fee, meaning there’s no co-pay or deductible to worry about. For those who don’t join the Health Network, services can be paid à-la-carte.

There are no on-site pharmacies at the clinics due to varying regulations across state lines, but UrgentCareTravel will call in a prescription to a pharmacy conveniently located on the driver's route.

This is not the first time Pilot Flying J has attempted to provide medical services for the drivers that pass through its truck stops, situated all across the country.

“We tried walk-in roadside medical, etc., several times over the last 10 years because we felt there was a need there to take care of the drivers, and there wasn’t anything out there really,” said Scott Klepper, senior manager of facility revenue for Pilot Flying J. “Even for a DOT physical or a drug test or screen that the company wanted done, all of those were being done off-site.

“It’s not convenient for the driver. It’s not convenient for the company,” Klepper added. “By having these UrgentCare facilities, it’s been the only walk-in clinic provider that’s been able to make this happen and continue the growth of it.”

So far, Klepper says, Pilot Flying J has received positive feedback from drivers.

"Everything [up to] 'You saved my life.' In a couple of cases, UrgentCareTravel was able to stabilize a driver that had a heart attack on our lot until EMS personnel could arrive to take that person to a hospital," he recalled.