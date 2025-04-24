Pilot Introduces New Community Giving Initiative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Travel Centers is kicking off a new corporate giving initiative rooted in the travel center and fuel operator's purpose to "show people they matter at every turn."

"Miles of Good" is dedicated to driving meaningful change through charitable giving, volunteerism and community partnerships. Its mission is to spread positivity, build meaningful connections and create lasting impacts in the communities it serves, accoridng to the company.

"At Pilot, people matter — and giving is another way we can show them that's true," said Pilot CEO Adam Wright. "Through our renewed focus on safety, education and veterans, the 'Miles of Good' program reflects our deep commitment to building safer environments, fostering opportunities for growth and honoring those who have served — making a positive and lasting impact in what matters most to us — people."

"Miles of Good" focuses on three key pillars: