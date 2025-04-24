 Skip to main content

Pilot Introduces New Community Giving Initiative

"Miles of Good" is rooted in the chain's purpose to "show people they matter at every turn."
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Pilot_Miles of Good

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Travel Centers is kicking off a new corporate giving initiative rooted in the travel center and fuel operator's purpose to "show people they matter at every turn."

"Miles of Good" is dedicated to driving meaningful change through charitable giving, volunteerism and community partnerships. Its mission is to spread positivity, build meaningful connections and create lasting impacts in the communities it serves, accoridng to the company.

"At Pilot, people matter — and giving is another way we can show them that's true," said Pilot CEO Adam Wright. "Through our renewed focus on safety, education and veterans, the 'Miles of Good' program reflects our deep commitment to building safer environments, fostering opportunities for growth and honoring those who have served — making a positive and lasting impact in what matters most to us — people."

[PHOTO GALLERY: New Flagship Location Is Among Pilot's Network Expansion Moves]

"Miles of Good" focuses on three key pillars:

  • Safety: Prioritizing the safety of team members, guests and surrounding communities by supporting initiatives dedicated to well-being and protection.
  • Education: Championing access to quality education, including STEM programs, scholarships and resources to help students succeed.
  • Veterans: Honoring military service and supporting veterans' transition to civilian life, providing career opportunities and recognizing their ongoing contributions to society.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

To support these pillars, Pilot's philanthropic efforts include monetary donations, in-kind contributions and community partnerships. Last year, Pilot donated more than $5.5 million to several causes and is committed to growing this number in the years ahead.

Beyond charitable contributions, Pilot encourages a spirit of volunteerism among its nearly 30,000 team members, demonstrating the company's commitment to creating lasting, positive impacts in the lives of others, the travel center chain said.

"What makes 'Miles of Good' special is how it empowers our team members to come together and make a meaningful difference," said Meg Counts, Pilot's director of corporate giving and events. "This isn't just a corporate initiative, but a movement fueled by people who are passionate about giving, volunteering their time and strengthening our communities. We're creating real impact because it comes from the heart and reflects who we are at our core."

Furthering its people-first culture, the company also launched "Pilot Cares," a team member assistance fund. This program offers financial support to team members facing unexpected hardships, such as medical emergencies or natural disaster recovery, ensuring they have the resources needed to get back on their feet.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day. 

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds