Pilot Introduces New Community Giving Initiative
To support these pillars, Pilot's philanthropic efforts include monetary donations, in-kind contributions and community partnerships. Last year, Pilot donated more than $5.5 million to several causes and is committed to growing this number in the years ahead.
Beyond charitable contributions, Pilot encourages a spirit of volunteerism among its nearly 30,000 team members, demonstrating the company's commitment to creating lasting, positive impacts in the lives of others, the travel center chain said.
"What makes 'Miles of Good' special is how it empowers our team members to come together and make a meaningful difference," said Meg Counts, Pilot's director of corporate giving and events. "This isn't just a corporate initiative, but a movement fueled by people who are passionate about giving, volunteering their time and strengthening our communities. We're creating real impact because it comes from the heart and reflects who we are at our core."
Furthering its people-first culture, the company also launched "Pilot Cares," a team member assistance fund. This program offers financial support to team members facing unexpected hardships, such as medical emergencies or natural disaster recovery, ensuring they have the resources needed to get back on their feet.
Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day.