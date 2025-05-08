Pilot Prepares for Summer Travel Season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot is bolstering its employee count in time for summer travelers to hit the road.

The Knoxville-based company plans to hire more than 7,500 people for a variety of roles across its owned and operated travel center brands, on-site restaurants and tanker fleet to help fuel the journey for its 1.2 million guests each day. Opportunities include hourly positions, leadership roles, facility maintenance technicians and fuel tanker drivers.

"At Pilot, we're more than a workplace — we're a community of journey makers who show people they matter at every turn," said Julius Cox, executive vice president and chief people officer at Pilot. "We are seeking purpose-driven individuals who embody our virtues — driven, reliable, authentic and welcoming — to join our team this summer and beyond."

