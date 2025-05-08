 Skip to main content

Pilot Prepares for Summer Travel Season

The company plans to hire 7,500 new team members across its travel centers, on-site restaurants and tanker fleet.
Melissa Kress
A Pilot promotion for its hiring initiative showing employees and the phrase Journey Makers Wanted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.  Pilot is bolstering its employee count in time for summer travelers to hit the road. 

The Knoxville-based company plans to hire more than 7,500 people for a variety of roles across its owned and operated travel center brands, on-site restaurants and tanker fleet to help fuel the journey for its 1.2 million guests each day. Opportunities include hourly positions, leadership roles, facility maintenance technicians and fuel tanker drivers.

"At Pilot, we're more than a workplace — we're a community of journey makers who show people they matter at every turn," said Julius Cox, executive vice president and chief people officer at Pilot. "We are seeking purpose-driven individuals who embody our virtues — driven, reliable, authentic and welcoming — to join our team this summer and beyond."

[PHOTO GALLERY: New Flagship Location Is Among Pilot's Network Expansion Moves]

Pilot is committed to, and invests in, its team members by fostering a people-first culture that offers a comprehensive suite of benefits and perks designed to support team members, the company stated. They include:

  • Competitive, weekly pay
  • Gas discounts
  • $10 meal and beverage credit each shift
  • Paid time off
  • Low-cost, comprehensive health and well-being plans
  • Access to 24/7 on-demand healthcare (U.S. team members)
  • Paid parental leave (U.S. team members)
  • Adoption reimbursement
  • Rewards and recognition programs
  • Tuition assistance
  • Pilot Cares hardship assistance program

"Here, you'll find a community where we prioritize a people-first culture that ensures every team member feels seen, appreciated and knows they belong," Cox added. "No matter where your path begins, our team of journey makers welcomes you to join a company where all team members and guests matter."

Pilot Travel Centers LLC, known as Pilot, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces.

