Pilot Prepares for Summer Travel Season
Pilot is committed to, and invests in, its team members by fostering a people-first culture that offers a comprehensive suite of benefits and perks designed to support team members, the company stated. They include:
- Competitive, weekly pay
- Gas discounts
- $10 meal and beverage credit each shift
- Paid time off
- Low-cost, comprehensive health and well-being plans
- Access to 24/7 on-demand healthcare (U.S. team members)
- Paid parental leave (U.S. team members)
- Adoption reimbursement
- Rewards and recognition programs
- Tuition assistance
- Pilot Cares hardship assistance program
"Here, you'll find a community where we prioritize a people-first culture that ensures every team member feels seen, appreciated and knows they belong," Cox added. "No matter where your path begins, our team of journey makers welcomes you to join a company where all team members and guests matter."
Pilot Travel Centers LLC, known as Pilot, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces.