Pilot Supports Literacy Efforts for Veterans in the Transportation Industry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As part of the monthlong celebration of Driver Appreciation and National Literacy month, Pilot Co. is helping military veterans in the transportation industry stay connected with their families through reading.

As the exclusive sponsor of United Through Reading's Transportation Industry Veterans Outreach program, Pilot Co. is providing assistance to extend United Through Reading's app-based program to veteran professional drivers.

"What better way is there to stay connected to your loved ones than by sharing a story," said James Haslam II, veteran and Pilot Co. founder, chairman emeritus. "United Through Reading gives professional drivers who are veterans a platform to read and share a book with their family back home, helping relieve some of the stress of being on the road and providing a way to experience special moments together regardless of the distance."

As part of its efforts to make a difference, Pilot Co. and United Through Reading are hoping to help bridge the distance between professional drivers and their families by giving them the ability to share a book with their children.

Using the United Through Reading app, veterans verified through ID.me can select a free book from their extensive collection, including e-books, and record themselves reading a story to their family. Once verified, United Through Reading will send the family a hard copy of the book or e-book along with the recording, enabling veteran drivers to read with their children no matter the distance or time zone.

"We are so honored to serve veteran truckers as they continue to serve our country every day," said Dr. Sally Ann Zoll, CEO of United Through Reading. "Thanks to Pilot Co. we are able to connect with these heroes to ensure that their family can maintain their reading routines even when they are on the road."

The United Through Reading program was founded on the principle that family separation is one of the most difficult parts of being in the military, and there are more than 1 million military veterans that have taken their skills and continued their service behind the wheel as professional truck drivers.

The travel center operator's Driver Appreciation festivities kicked off Sept. 1 and will last through Oct. 31 to further recognize and thank the drivers with two months of exclusive offers, extra rewards points and events for professional drivers, as reported by Convenience Store News.

Knoxville-based Pilot Co. operates more than 800 retail and fueling locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.