Pilot & Volvo Will Collaborate to Develop Charging Network for Trucks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. is teaming up with Volvo Group to develop a high-performance charging network open to all battery-electric Class 8 truck brands to support fleet customers in their electrification and decarbonization journeys.

This strategic partnership and collaboration will offer fleets a reliable electromobility solution that further enables widespread adoption of medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks, according to the companies.

"Pilot Co. is eager to help our customers attain their sustainability goals by partnering with the Volvo Group to develop the infrastructure and systems needed to move towards a more decarbonized future," said Pilot Co. CEO Shameek Konar. "Volvo Group's proven expertise in electric trucks combined with our nationwide travel center network and robust energy platform leverages our respective knowledge and resources to advance the nation's charging infrastructure. We look forward to working together to develop a holistic solution for electrified fleets, further enabling the transportation industry's energy transition."

The Pilot Co.-Volvo Group collaboration aligns with bipartisan goals to increase battery electric vehicle charging capabilities and reduce the transportation industry's carbon footprint, according to the companies. Pilot and Volvo are both committed to overcoming infrastructure roadblocks in support of medium- and heavy-duty truck electrification. This provides the opportunity for public funds from federal, state and local agencies to accelerate the development of a high-performance charging network.

"As we work to build a more sustainable, decarbonized transport system, our team firmly believes that partnership is the new leadership. We look forward to working side by side with Pilot Co., and combining our unique industry insights, expertise, and resources to develop a comprehensive, nationwide charging network," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. "Our VNR Electric customers, as well as other fleets looking to adopt battery-electric trucks, will have peace of mind that they can access a reliable and robust, publicly accessible charging network strategically located along major transportation corridors, enabling them to extend their operating radius and decarbonize even more of their routes."

Chargers will be located at select Pilot and Flying J travel centers, which are positioned along transportation corridors and equipped to serve professional drivers.

Pilot Co.'s $1 billion New Horizons initiative, which involves upgrading and preparing its locations for the future of travel, further enables the development of charging networks for both passenger vehicles and Class 8 trucks, the company noted. Chargers will be installed at mutually identified travel center locations based on customer needs, current and anticipated battery-electric truck density, and the availability of public funding to support infrastructure costs.

"Partnerships like this one are important for Mack, our industry, and for society as a whole," said Martin Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks and chairman of Volvo Group North America. "Mack and the Volvo Group are committed to being leaders in the transition to zero-emission transportation, and accelerating the availability of publicly accessible charging is crucial to achieving the decarbonized, sustainable future we're dedicated to helping bring about."

Pilot previously announced it is collaborating with General Motors to build a national direct-current fast charging network that will be installed and managed by EVgo, as Convenience Store News reported.

Knoxville-based Pilot Co. operates more than 800 retail and fueling locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.