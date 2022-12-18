Playing the Long Game

Balancing Act

With growth comes the responsibility to stay true to the needs of existing employees and customers while expanding the network — something Hannasch acknowledges is a balancing act.

“I really think we have been thoughtful about how we structure the company. We are not as decentralized as we once were, but we still have very self-sufficient business units that stay close to their customers and their employees,” he pointed out.

While pursuing merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities, there are ACT associates running the day-to-day aspects of the business. It’s “a very small piece of the organization that is focused on that M&A and integration,” according to Hannasch.

“If we were a very centralized organization, I think the risk of getting distracted would be much higher,” he said. “That has been one of our recipes for not only doing M&A, but integrating people well. We have people that can focus on both sides: welcoming people into the company and, at the same time, people staying focused on our customers and our employees.”

With growth also comes the concern of becoming too big. “I fear it every day. It’s no secret that internally, my biggest fear is protecting our culture. It’s what has made us successful,” Hannasch shared. “We try to be humble, and we try to do the right thing. We try to believe that people get up and come to work wanting to do the right thing every day.

“As you get bigger, there is a risk that politics can enter the conversation, bureaucracy can slow you down, and you can lose sight of the customer and the store — which is why we are all here,” he continued. “It is a fight. We have a lot of conversations, and having those conversations is very important to making sure the friction stays there. It’s way up there on the things I think about.”

The key is not getting caught up in the short term. “We are good at not being short-term focused. We try to play the long game and stay focused on our people, focused on the customers and understand that there is short-term volatility in the business,” he explained. “That has enabled us to make the right investments over time toward a strategic environment.”

The retail and mobility businesses, though, are hard and not without challenges, as they are both fast-paced and high-volume industries.

“It’s a lot going well every day, and it’s a certain percentage of things going wrong every day. Whether that is people getting injured on the job. Whether it’s a robbery. Whether it’s the challenge of hiring and retaining people in our industry at the wage level that is traditionally paid,” Hannasch said.

Yet despite the challenges, the convenience business offers many rewards.

“For us, the growth and financial success has been great but, as I look back now, what I find rewarding is building a better company, a better brand and at the heart of that is the people,” the new Hall of Famer said. “Seeing people grow within their careers in the company over the 20-plus years I have been here, seeing them raise their families and put their kids through college. All of those things will be what I look back on and value through the years.”