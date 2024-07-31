PLMA to Showcase Private Label Wine & Spirits at Annual Show

"Exhibitors will present new and innovative adult beverages that deliver great taste, exceptional quality and impressive value," said PLMA Corporate Vice President Anthony Aloia.

Wine and spirits suppliers will be among nearly 1,800 exhibitors and more than 3,000 booths at the show. Exhibitors will also showcase shelf-stable foods and beverages; refrigerated and frozen foods; flavors and ingredients; authentic international foods and nonfoods; self-care; baby care; beauty and cosmetic products; household goods; kitchenware; general merchandise; sustainable packaging; and pet care.

Attendees will additionally be able to take advantage of opening seminars, a keynote breakfast, retail trends breakfast, engaging networking events and informational displays. Special on-site exhibits will include:

PLMA's Idea Supermarket, featuring the latest product and packaging trends from around the globe.

The New Product Expo, a showcase of select product and packaging innovations from companies exhibiting at the show.

The PLMA 2024 Salute to Excellence Awards, a display of retailer food and nonfood product innovations chosen by industry and consumer judges.

The show's focus on wine comes at a time when the value of the U.S. wine market surpassed $107 billion last year, up from $73 billion in 2018, according to the "2024 BMO Wine Market Report."

Founded in 1979, New York-based PLMA is a nonprofit trade organization which promotes the store brands industry. With additional offices located in Amsterdam, the PLMA represents more than 4,500 member companies worldwide.

In addition to its two annual trade shows, the organization provides conferences, executive education and professional development opportunities.