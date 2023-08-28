Plugged In

Momentum around electric vehicle (EV) charging is building in the convenience channel. So far this year, 7-Eleven Inc. unveiled a proprietary charging network called 7Charge; Sheetz Inc. surpassed a milestone of more than 2 million EV charging sessions at its stores; and bp revealed plans to invest $1 billion on EV charge points across the United States. All this activity is not surprising given that the younger generations of convenience store customers are embracing an electric future. The 2023 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500 consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, found that: